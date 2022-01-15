 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME THIRTY-SEVEN: Canucks @ Carolina- Jan 13, 2022

A big test for the Canucks this morning, part three. Games before noon are stupid, though.

By Kent Basky
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (16-17-3) vs CAROLINA HURRICANES (24-8-2)

PNC ARENA, RALEIGH, NC

10:00AM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: CANES COUNTRY

It’s interesting that Carolina’s 1pm EST start times on weekend games at home only seem to be when playing against teams that are from the Pacific or Mountain time zones (check it out on their schedule). I’m sure that’s just a coincidence and not the NHL letting a team use this kind of bullshit for a competitive advantage, right? Then again, when you have no issue paying human garbage heaps like Tony D, it’s not exactly a surprise, I suppose.

Anyway, since this is never gonna change, best to move on and hope that it’s not going to be a repeat of previous early East Coast games, that saw Canucks players suffer season-altering injuries, right?

The Canucks hadn’t played particularly bad in either of the first games of this road swing, but have absolutely nothing to show for it. They’re going to need to do what only the Florida Panthers have been able to do so far this season: beat the Canes for the second time this campaign.

The Canucks beat the Canes 2-1 back on Dec 12, on the strength of goals from two guys who really need to do this again today, Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson, and another outstanding performance from Thatcher Demko, who made 28 saves for the victory. So while they’ll have a Carolina team eager to get some payback for that, and a 6-0 loss to Columbus a couple nights ago, this is still a winnable game for the Canucks, even if the odds are against them.

LINEUPS

Canucks projected lineup

Vasily PodkolzinJ.T. MillerBrock Boeser

Tanner PearsonElias PetterssonNils Hoglander

Jason DickinsonBo HorvatConor Garland

Tyler MotteJuho LammikkoMatthew Highmore

Oliver Ekman-LarssonTyler Myers

Luke SchennQuinn Hughes

Brad HuntTucker Poolman

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs

Injured: None

COVID-19 protocol: Phillip Di Giuseppe, Justin Dowling, Alex Chiasson

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo TeravainenSebastian AhoSeth Jarvis

Andrei SvechnikovVincent TrocheckMartin Necas

Nino NiederreiterJesperi KotkaniemiJordan Martinook

Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Brady SkjeiBrett Pesce

Ian ColeTony DeAngelo

Brendan SmithEthan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Jack LaFontaine

Scratched: Derek Stepan

Injured: None

COVID-19 protocol: Jaccob Slavin

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

In my never-ending quest to bring you stuff you may not ever get the opportunity to hear, I give you a Hungarian crossover band covering the BEASTIE BOYS classic ‘Sabotage’. The Hellfreaks started out as a psychobilly act, but drifted into metal-tinged poppy-punk over the years.

Interesting choice of song to tackle, and it’s an unusual but effective one. They’ve been around for a while, but are set to make their debut on Napalm Records this summer, so make sure and check out some of their previous stuff til that one drops.

Enjoy the game, eh? Go Canucks Go!

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...