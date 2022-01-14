 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Canucks Drop Second Straight

The Canucks took their second consecutive loss in Florida, with a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Tampa Bay Lightning Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • In their second consecutive loss in the state of Florida, the Tampa Bay Lightning took down the Canucks 4-2 [NHL.com]
  • The CanucksArmy post-game report:
  • Despite the loss, Tyler Motte put on an impressive show:
  • Luke Schenn, a member of last year’s Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, received his ring:
  • David Quadrelli looks at Bruce Boudreau’s “mountain” conditioning drill:
  • Some exciting news for Thatcher Demko, as he was named to the NHL’s All-Star game:
  • And a small piece of COVID-19 news:

Hockey News

  • Chris Wideman was suspended one game for his head butt against Erik Haula of the Bruins:
  • An update on Team USA’s Olympic roster:
  • The PHF’s All-Star Showcase has been moved from Toronto to Buffalo due to Ontario’s COVID-19 protocols:
  • And the NHL has announced their full all-star game rosters [NHL.com]

