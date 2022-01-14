Wake With Elias: Canucks Drop Second Straight

Canucks News
- In their second consecutive loss in the state of Florida, the Tampa Bay Lightning took down the Canucks 4-2 [NHL.com]
- The CanucksArmy post-game report:
CanucksArmy post game: Powerless play with the man-advantage costs Canucks close game against Lightning https://t.co/WXRPeSBYis #Canucks #NHL— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) January 14, 2022
- Despite the loss, Tyler Motte put on an impressive show:
So THAT'S why Tyler Motte is Connor Bedard's favourite! #Canucks pic.twitter.com/UDmemorXPX— Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) January 14, 2022
- Luke Schenn, a member of last year’s Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, received his ring:
The Champion finally gets his ring pic.twitter.com/66le2jm7wM— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 13, 2022
- David Quadrelli looks at Bruce Boudreau’s “mountain” conditioning drill:
Inside the origin of Bruce Boudreau’s “mountain” conditioning drill to see if returning players are game-ready https://t.co/TSSjsq2Fji #Canucks #NHL— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) January 13, 2022
- Some exciting news for Thatcher Demko, as he was named to the NHL’s All-Star game:
Thatcher Demko will represent the #Canucks at the NHL All-Star Game.— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 13, 2022
- And a small piece of COVID-19 news:
Transaction: #Canucks forward Phillip Di Giuseppe has been activated from COVID-19 protocol and reassigned to Abbotsford.— Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 13, 2022
Hockey News
- Chris Wideman was suspended one game for his head butt against Erik Haula of the Bruins:
Montreal’s Chris Wideman has been suspended for one game for Head-butting Boston’s Erik Haula. https://t.co/1YdiBtwGAy— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 13, 2022
- An update on Team USA’s Olympic roster:
NEWS: Reporting with @chrismpeters, sources tell @DailyFaceoff these 25 players are expected to be named to Team USA for #Beijing2022 Olympics later today.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 13, 2022
13 #NHL prospects. Three 1st rd picks. 1 returnee from 2018: O'Neill. 15 NCAA, 5 KHL, 2 SHL, 2 AHL, 1 DEL. pic.twitter.com/kbKY139kBx
- The PHF’s All-Star Showcase has been moved from Toronto to Buffalo due to Ontario’s COVID-19 protocols:
ICYMI The 2022 PHF All-Star Showcase is heading to Buffalo!— PHF (@PHF) January 13, 2022
| https://t.co/C1KUnJBM91@HeartlentGroup @ElliotGerard pic.twitter.com/amj6hMQ73A
- And the NHL has announced their full all-star game rosters [NHL.com]
