Gamethread #36: Canucks vs Lightning

Should we talk about the last game?

Ok then.

The Canucks play their second game in the Sunshine state against the Stanley Cup champs. I won’t get into specifics of the last game, as we agreed to forget it, but the top lines were nullified. This is not the first time this has occurred, but it shows that this team will struggle against better teams and it starts with Petey...Boeser...Miller and Horvat. The Canucks don’t get any break tonight as the Lightning are champs for a reason and the Canucks need to find a way to play better in the first period.



This is the time the Canucks have have been dominated by a team under Boudreau, so it will be interesting to see how the players respond tonight. On the bright side for this team, the Canucks are above 70% when it comes to the PK for the first time this year.

Go Canucks Go!