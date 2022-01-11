GAME RECAP #35: NUCKS WIN! 1ST LOSS OF THE YEAR! GET CAT NIPPED 5-2

This wasn’t the result we expected. Not the game we expected. The game we expected was postponed.

Ok, fine. The result wasn’t that unexpected. But some... or just Kent thought it could have been averted. In his prescient preview, Kent suggested:

it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give Jaroslav Halak the start tonight. He’s been outstanding against the Panthers in his career, with a 13-5-2 record, and an impressive stat line, with a .926 SV% and a 2.36 GAA.

That .926 is better than the DJ Demmer’s .808. Not his best game.

Not really the Nucks best game either. So, there that.

Yet after 273 or 11 days off, the league’s #1 team isn’t who you want to face to test the structural game rust effect.

Doesn’t matter.

Really, it doesn’t. It’s not like the Nucks are going to sweep the West and face the SoBe Kitties in the SCF.

No, playing the Sens last Saturday in the ROG would have been the better de-rusting experience. But for the need to protect Canada’s oppressed billionaires who need every loonie from full attendance at the junk food stands.

Oh well... let’s savour the multi-goal night (afternoon) the Nucking under-sung players who over-performed... unlike the over-sung who didn’t.

Down 2-0, who ya gonna call? The Slumpbusters. Or Diki.

Lammy gets the just too far away to be called the go ahead goal. Good 4th line pressure against a scrappy Bob - who was lucky not to get the mighty 808 himself.

#91 gets one against his former club! pic.twitter.com/tYND58Pxsa — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 12, 2022

By the way...Hunt has 2 assists tonight. — Westy

Hunt is always under the watchful eye of NM’s Officials.

What about the home team that scored more goals than Cuban paninis on Ocean drive? What about them? They can get their own fan blog - and maybe just maybe fill up their rink with fans rather than migrating snowbirds and SoBe rappers.

The under-performing game thread wasn’t worried about the rust or the Nucks.

whelp time to cheer in spirit and play video games in the flesh — Raddy

The final score was worse than it looked. The Nucks with just a little more rust-free puck luck could’ve put a couple more past scrambly Bob. But would losing 5-4 feel better than losing 5-2? Sure, if it had been Pete or Brock adding two-thirds of elusive, oh so elusive hattie. Although Pearson was going for his 2nd career Gordie Hattie, but for the scoring and assisting parts.

Still doesn’t matter. It was a pre-season tune-up game. Can’t argue that. The game thread knows what’s what when it’s where.

Decent pre-season game for the ‘Nucks, but the Panthers look like a super-team, big, fast, skilled, they have everything. If they can’t win the cup this year, I don’t know who can. And it helps that every 5th shot ends up in the back of the net. Lucky bastards. — Atty

A couple streaks were ended in this pre-season game. But, isn’t every game in Florida pre-season - looked very summery there. Maybe that’s how the Floridian teams have gamed the NHL system. Visiting players get all soft and tanned in an afternoon.

Anyhow, with a single (double?) shot of rue, Bruce’s no regulation loss streak was broken - there it was. Millsie’s point streak - the longest current in the league - was halted at 9 games.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is we can watch (mainly the bad parts) all over again with the 2 Johns.

GAME STATS (Winning The Shot Count is What Counts)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 44 59% 0/3 18 28 22 5 Panthers FLA 26 41% 1/3 18 16 22 12



SHOT COUNTS (We Win!)

Period VAN FLA 1st 11 7 2nd 16 13 3rd 17 6 Total 44 26



PLAYER STATS (4th Line Power!)

GETTING REPRESSERED

The Nucks secret sniper speaks out.

"We should be better on Thursday."



Jason Dickinson meets with the media following the game against the Panthers#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/M2iNRQ5XDG — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 12, 2022

Did he say we CAN use the 10 day break as an excuse? Cool. No worries.

But can Bruce give us hope? (before Westy calls for his job) - or at least some hope for Sand Kitty fans.

“Adversity reveals character…I thought we did a good job in the 3rd right to the last second, trying to score.”



Coach Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/ICOSbdw5pS — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 12, 2022

Boom. There it is.

Stuff to correct. Check.

Come out with something positive. Check.

No worries at all.

Oh to play the Sens at home next...

Instead, the tropical pre-season tour continues on Thursday against the pre-season champs of the previous covid cup season. How exciting!

We don’t want to be in trouble every night. Or afternoon. Prefer to alternate. Or stay out of trouble for the next 4 games in 6 nights days.

Only the cruelest of NHL schedulers would make the Nucks play B-2-B morning games. At 8AM PST. Before this trip gets better ends we will see peewee hockey game starts for adult viewers, who won’t be viewing because adult hanging-over processes.

Drink it in. While you can.