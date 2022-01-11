Gamethread #35: Canucks vs Panthers

Did you know that the Canucks are still playing hockey? I hope they realize it as well. The Canucks are coming off a win well over a week ago and now have travelled down to Florida to face a Panthers team that has scoring, defense and goaltending. The Panthers are first in the Atlantic division and 18-3-0 at home. The Canucks have them exactly where the want them.



Long breaks are a fun thing for Canucks fans, especially on Twitter. Everyone was traded during this time period and the team would always get better. Tonight will be a real test to see how this Canuck team measures against one of the better teams in the league. In fact, this road trip has the Canucks playing 5 out of the top 6 teams in the league. No pressure. Let’s call this what it is....a tryout for next year. The funny part is, that it might be one of the better players that gets shipped out before March or before the draft.

Jimbo might be gone.....but the salary cap can’t be fired.

I am calling on Petey to get his ass going....please?

Early games!!!! Yes!

Go Canucks Go!