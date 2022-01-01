GAME RECAP #34: NUCKS WIN!!! Kraks ‘Em 5-2

Last game in LA in the Dead Rink zone wasn’t the Nucks best effort so far in the THERE IT IS era.

However, this was probably the best 1st period of the era - according to Bruce. Who knows hockey stuff and stuff.

And not just because the Nucks took over early with a goal from Podz.

Absolute snipe from the rookie pic.twitter.com/bIBX4oc3Va — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

And a PP tally from Hoggie... but the setup from Hunt had Bruce raving in the presser. Raves not just in the presser either.

Brad Hunt equals PP goals I guess Hogs scores 2-0 — Westy

Big game for Pearson - got the Gordie Howe Hattie. Good to see the Nucks sticking up for each other. That’s a sign that the team wants to play for - and fight for - each other.

Goal, Assist and a Fight. Even better, Pearson got the Juice vote of approval in the fisty cuffing session.

Nucks had a little dip in the 2nd, because polite Canadian team in a subterranean rink - which is like a basement - a big $1.15B hole in the ground basement. Suitably the Kraks are playing like a basement team. Thankfully.

In the 3rd, the Nucks dropped their niceness and went for the win. With goals from a Mottely trio of Nucks, including Garland, Motte and Pearson.

The BB-Forechecking Nucks reward Bruce, us and themselves with the hard to the boards-to-net play.

Steal ➡️ Pass ➡️ Back of the net pic.twitter.com/r5AvtTJbwA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

Gnarland’s revenge is best served in the 3rd. On the 4th goal. 43 seconds after the 2nd Kraking goal. Crushed the crowd in the Climate Plague arena. Weird name.

Pearson with the screen ✅

Garland with the slapshot ✅ pic.twitter.com/PXIrhyA7Kf — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

The Nucks PP is at 50% in the new year - went 1 for 2. Even better, the Nucking PK is at 100% since they won both Kraked power plays.

Who was the 1st star of the game? You know the answer. Demmers. Who now has a personal 7 game win streak with the BB-Nucks.

And JT stretched his personal point streak to 9 games.

We had hoped that Pete would embrace the new year with the new (old) look Pete. Not to be. Only 1 shot on goal, but more chances.

Pettersson seems incapable of 1 timing shots. Could’ve had a great chance there if he 1 timed it but double clutched and didn’t end up with a shot. — marcness52

Still... Pete on the PK and his D-zone coverage was excellent. FO%? Moving on... Pretty sure Pete will get his mojo back and amaze us again. Whether that’s in a Nucking jersey is for the real Trader-Jim and Neely-nightmares to decide.

The BB-Nucks are now one game above 500. ABOVE 500! On the first day of the new year! Incredible! With their 8-0-1 Bruced-up record they’re but 3 2 points out of the... you know... and have their most solid grip on 7th in the division ever.

Imagine... just imagine... if Pete and Brock rekindle their scoremance this month. Could happen. Westy is taking your bets right now....

The new year needs Petey goals — Westy

Time’s up.

Oh well... at least we get to re-watch more than 2 goals in a single game.

5 GOALING HIGHLIGHTS

This could have been an official HNIC game, but they messed up the play-by-play roster and thankfully, the 2 Johns got the call to make the call.

GAME STATS (balanced stats - balanced our way)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 35 49% 1/2 9 20 12 6 Kraken SEA 32 52% 0/2 9 12 13 14



SHOTS (we get more and more!)

Period VAN SEA 1st 14 6 2nd 8 9 3rd 13 17 Total 35 32



PLAYER STATS (balanced scoring across the roster - balanced is best)

THE ROAD IMPRESSERS

Motte gets the GWG and the media attention to take the pressure off Bo.

"You always want to do it more to take pressure off the top guys. There's more to the game than scoring but it's a big help."



Tyler Motte#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/WkVb7lNs8L — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

‘Gordie’ Pearson had quite the game. His 1st Gordie Hattie.

"It was a pretty big hit. Didn't like it. Stepped in."



Tanner Pearson on his first period fight after the 5-2 win over the Kraken#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/PeLGyOHnrL — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

You may have noticed that I quoted Bruce from his post-game presser, praising Hunt and how the Nucks played their best 1st period of his tenure.

And now, due his old trickster games, his presser is nowhere to be fond on the twit machine. How disappointing.

Doesn’t matter. You just have to believe me. Take your time. The discomfort will pass. Not in this lifetime, but maybe later.

What does matter is that Canucks trainer, ‘Red’ Hamilton received life-saving advise from a fan at the Seattle home opener.

Thanks to you all, we have found her!



Our sincerest appreciation to all for sharing, this would not have been possible without your help. https://t.co/jbhOFDA7pA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022

"The reason for the letter (today) was that I really wanted her to know her persistence and everything she did to get my attention, she saved my life." -Brian (Red) Hamilton pic.twitter.com/XQO2ZsEAtA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

Even better...

Together with the @SeattleKraken, we awarded Nadia Popovici a $10,000 scholarship for medical school as a show of our appreciation pic.twitter.com/VgK8aMgJTA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

Pretty good way to start the new year. A win on the ice and off.

We have a week to savour the Nucks first win of the year. And reflect on the new Boudreau era where the Nucks are still undefeated in regulation.

If they can maintain that record into... say... mid-July... then... Fine. Moving on.

One game at a time. Next game is in Ottawa. Spike proteins permitting.