GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME THIRTY-FOUR: Canucks @ Seattle- Jan 1, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (15-15-3) vs SEATTLE KRAKEN (10-18-4)
CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA, SEATTLE, WA
7:00PM PST
TV: CBC, CITY, SPORTSNET, ROOT NW. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650
While the return from the extended Christmas break wasn’t perfect, the Canucks still gained another valuable inter-divisional point as they attempt to do the unthinkable and make the playoffs on a 1% likelihood of success. And while they now have 6 games needing to be rescheduled thanks to yesterday’s announcement that Wednesday’s visit from the New York Islanders has been postponed, they’ll have a week off to rest, heal and prepare for another Eastern road swing following next Saturday’s home game against the Ottawa Senators.
This is likely the make or break month for the Canucks’ playoff hopes. After these next two games, they have just two more games against current non-playoff teams of the eleven remaining contests on their schedule for January. That’s why it’s absolutely vital to get these next two wins. They simply cannot afford to give away points while teams in the West start making up the games in hand they hold over the Canucks.
Tonight they roll back into Seattle for what should have been their third meeting of the season. The Kraken’s first visit to Rogers Arena is one of the games that will be rescheduled over the break in February or towards the end of the season. Seattle’s hopes of a Vegas-like inaugural season have sank to the bottom of Puget Sound, as they have shown to be nothing more than a typical expansion team, complete with all the growing pains that come with it. It’s for the best, so that one does not end up with a fan base as entitled and spoiled as the ones down in Sin City.
LINEUPS
Courtesy of nhl.com this is what we’ll see in terms of lineups this evening:
Canucks projected lineup
Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Alex Chiasson
Nils Hoglander — Bo Horvat — Jason Dickinson
Conor Garland — Elias Pettersson — Vasily Podkolzin
Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Matthew Highmore
Tyler Myers — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Kyle Burroughs — Tucker Poolman
Scratched: Brad Hunt
Injured: Travis Hamonic, Brady Keeper, Brandon Sutter, Guillaume Brisebois
COVID-19 protocol: Phillip Di Giuseppe, Justin Dowling, Brock Boeser
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Morgan Geekie — Jordan Eberle
Calle Jarnkrok — Yanni Gourde — Colin Blackwell
Ryan Donato — Alex Wennberg — Joonas Donskoi
Marcus Johansson — Riley Sheahan — Max McCormick
Jamie Oleksiak — Mark Giordano
Scratched: Haydn Fleury
Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
COVID-19 protocol: Mason Appleton, Jeremy Lauzon
Bruce Boudreau confirms that no new players have been added to COVID Protocol for the #Canucks.
GAME DAY CHATTER
"He's been better than advertised. I think the skies the limit. He's still young. He's going to get better."

Coach Bruce Boudreau speaks on Quinn Hughes ahead of the tonight's game against Seattle
Coach Bruce Boudreau speaks on Quinn Hughes ahead of the tonight’s game against Seattle#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/0JHRWsdaXR
Tonight is a milestone game for D Oliver Ekman-Larsson as he prepares for career game number 800.
And in case you missed it earlier, the Canucks put out a message today from Assistant Equipment Manager Brian Hamilton:
#HockeyTwitter, we need your help!— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022
Please RT to spread the word and help us connect Red with the woman he considers his hero. pic.twitter.com/HlZybgOnjf
Well, because sometimes the internet and hockey fans can actually be amazing...
Thanks to you all, we have found her!— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022
Our sincerest appreciation to all for sharing, this would not have been possible without your help.
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
It continues to spread, and the only way we’re going to beat this damn virus is doing what works: Getting vaccinated, using masks and limiting our interactions to ensure we do what we can to control the spread.
Enjoy the game, and Happy 2022 from all of us here at NM!
