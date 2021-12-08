GAME RECAP #27: BB NUCKS WIN! AGAIN! Win 2-1 in Shooting Out - There It Is!

What a gutsy win. Another BB Win!

Birthday Bumps for Birthday Bubble Demko. First star of the game. Again.

Different style playing against the eastern douche team and their refs. Nucks kept up with them all game - pretty much.

If it wasn’t for that farty-brain Milfering goalie trip while on the PK - the SwayingMan sold pretty well, the Nucks might have kept Demmer’s shutout going for 6 periods.

At least Miller redeemed his two-sided too-edgy play with an apple on the PP and a goal in the skillz section of the program.

The not-that-perfect line had more high danger shot chances vs Bo’s line at 4-0, but didn’t score 5-on-5. Only when they had the unfair 5-on-3 advantage could they spoil Demmer’s Birthday goose egg. Jerks.

Doesn’t matter.

The BruceBumping Nucks are feeling better about themselves. And so are we. Feeling better about the Nucks. And ourselves. This is what makes being a Nucking fan so popular with many high profile mental health agencies. We’re not co-dependent fans! We’re just uh.. passionate fans. At least since Monday. Yeah... that’s it.

Who wants another bump?

Bruce looks more jacked than his players. First time as a drop-in coach he’s won the first 2. What happens when the inevitable loss happens? Instead of BruceyBumps, does he spanky them? Stinky eye? Smile and move on.

BIG RATTY GAME MOMENT

Ratchand didn’t low bridge, slew foot or lick Hamonic — only a cheap interference shot that took Harmonic out of the game.

What a surprise marchand with a dirty hit...how is that dirty piece of garbage still in the league? Well screw you rat, thanks for the pp goal. — Twitchy

The BB-powered Nucks PP made him pay for his rattiness. Another goal for Bumper Brock!

2nd goal in as many games for @BBoeser16! pic.twitter.com/T9Dw3x7A6B — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 9, 2021

BRUCED-UP SO (start at the end with the win!)

SO Team Result Player 1 VAN SAVE Elias Pettersson 2 BOS MISS David Pastrnak 3 VAN GOAL J.T. Miller 4 BOS SAVE Charlie Coyle 5 VAN GOAL Bo Horvat



Let’s see those SKILLZ GOALS.

Millsie, the Goalie Luller, puts his spell on Sway, rather than stick on goalie skate.

Which way did he go??? pic.twitter.com/6rjpZ7e4GF — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 9, 2021

Miller scores by going in so slow the goalie fell asleep. — Twitchy

And Capt’n Bo went hyper-sniping for the Game Winning Shooting Out goal!

ALIEN UPDATE

Pete was quiet on the scoreboard... but that reverse hit was Petey sneaky.

Wait, Petey threw a reverse hit? Sweet.... — Chicky

We liked the ‘tude.

I know, right?!?! I have this warm and fuzzy feeling and a noted absence of any sense of impending doom. More, please. — Gwailoh

Petey looked good on the PK. PK Pete.

Gotta start the comeback somewhere, why not with league leading shorties. Once he figures out the shooting thing - the shooting on net thing again.

PK Huggie was looking great too. And lotsa ice time - 28 minutes plus - still skating strong in OT.

he’s been on the ice like half an hour and he’s still skating so fast and smooth — Raddy

Quinn also got a point on the PP - almost got 3 in OT.

Also a slow clap to Schenn for saving a goal on the PK that Demmers might not have had.

Luke Schenn: Sniper, Goaltender...is there anything he can’t do? — Twitchy

Tougher, stingier opponent than last game, but the new BB’d Nucks toughed it out. If only Bruce had the time to work on the 3-on-5 PK, Demmers could have had another SO to celebrate. Technically he had an SO in the SO period, so that’s something.

Happy Ending. Happy Team. Gabby making happy a thing in the ROG again.

A video filled with pure joy pic.twitter.com/ElGHTJl8Gx — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 9, 2021

Boston hit a bar and a post, and had much better opportunities in the game, but MVP DemVez stole it again for us. Good thing Millsy redeemed himself after the brain fartage. And bonus brownie points for the D men, down OEL and Hamonic. Myers had to pull a 30 minute game, and he was not bad at all tonight. No real screwups. Downside: Högz and Petey still need to SHOOT DA PUCK. — copey

Two Johnnies-Bumped-Up Vid Replay

Avert your eyes when viewing the opposing jerseys... because... reasons. Until the end, then you can look at those losing jerseys for a couple seconds without headaches.

GAME STATS (Longer Game - Bruce Learning SO Player’s Names)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Bruins BOS 36 52% 1/4 8 28 19 6 Canucks VAN 32 48% 1/4 8 20 15 11



THE SHOTS (Lottsa Shots, only ours (but 1) count)

Period BOS VAN 1st 8 8 2nd 9 8 3rd 16 13 OT 3 3 Total 36 32



PLAYERS STATS (Miller gives and takes and gives back)

MORE IMPRESSORING

Has Brock bumped the slump? Could Pete be next?

“To get a couple in the last couple wins, it means a lot. It’s big for my confidence.”



Brock Boeser#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/ItNE3TpwKq — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 9, 2021

Mature and savvy and yet so young and skilled, Huggie is having fun with a new belief system.

"That was fun out there to get the win...I think there's a sense of belief that we can keep going here."



Quinn Hughes meets with the media after the shootout win over the Bruins#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/9BdsWNw3Rd — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 9, 2021

It’s the happy Gabby room - Westy will be so pleased (and still smug) - BB’s winning pressers are as fun as winning the games.

“Determination and the will to win is a great attribute.”



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau speaks post-game after going 2-0 to start his coaching tenure in Vancouver#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/WQdEV15Qul — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 9, 2021

What an awesome start to the new season - Do-Over Edition.

Again, Westy has been proven correct - seems Green was no longer the right coach for this current roster.

Gabby has the Nucks playing fast and not too loose. Not afraid to change things up on the PK. Or PP. And making self-confidence no longer taboo in the locker room.

However, Green was playing for his job - that can lead to stifling strategies that often only stifles the players, not the losing record.

Oh well... we’re in the Great Re-Do and so far it looks great.

In the last recap, we asked for a vision. The pre-cog wizards of NM have democratically proclaimed Bruce as our season-saving coach of the season. I’m not making it up. The pre-cogs did.

We’re having fun this season after all.