Wake With Elias: Rumour SZN takes hold as Gilman’s name surfaces for Canucks’ GM job

It could take weeks, months, or even until the end of the season until the Vancouver Canucks hire a new GM.

That won’t stop the rumour mill from churning.

Francesco Aquilini made the unorthodox move of hiring a head coach before a new GM when he brought Bruce Boudreau on board immediately after Travis Green’s dismissal.

Based on his fun-loving, “Uncle Bruce” vibes, it’s hard to argue with the decision. The honeymoon phase is real.

"I had people tweet that to me. It’s pretty funny. If you lose the next game it could be ‘Bruce, there he goes.’



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on ‘Bruce, there it is’ chants



Watch full media availability on https://t.co/PNzetBkvUp pic.twitter.com/6rugo4QSHw — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 7, 2021

We already have our first F-bomb from #Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau pic.twitter.com/x3yQwrAZGv — Rink Wide (@rinkwidepodcast) December 7, 2021

While Boudreau is in the spotlight for now, slowly, the spotlight will turn back to the Canucks’ GM search.

Or, is the spotlight there already?

Canucks News

Reports yesterday not only mentioned Gilman as being a potential candidate for the Canucks GM job, but there were suggestions of a Gilman/Gillis reunion as well.

INSIDER TRADING: #TSNHockey Insiders discuss…



- Laurence Gilman’s stock on the rise

- Gilman-Gillis #Canucks reunion?

- Eichel a #Beijing2022 possibility?

- NHLers weighing OLY decisions

- Doan’s double duty for

- Sheldon Kennedy/NHL BOGs



WATCH : https://t.co/HJgQoDJinX pic.twitter.com/ei6dchVRba — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 7, 2021

There’s deservedly a collective eye-roll whenever the “old guard” is suggested in a potential reunion, but it’s hard to deny the collective success that the Gilman/Gillis duo has while they were in charge of the Canucks.

Worth reading this old look at Gilman’s thoughts on the Canucks after he was let go. [ Canucks Army ]

] And, can’t forget Gillis’s interview on the now-defunct TSN 1040, when he stated a desire to rebuild shortly before he was canned back in 2014. [ Daily Hive ]

] You can now bet on 13 potential general manager candidates the Canucks might hire. [Daily Hive]

The leading candidates? Marc Bergevin (+450), Chris MacFarland (+650), Mathieu Darche (+850)

Why Elias Pettersson is poised to produce again under Bruce Boudreau [ Yahoo Sports ]

] Podkolzin has already received the “Bruce-bump.” Is Pettersson next? [ Nucks Misconduct ]

] Oh, there’s also a Canucks game tonight. Here’s a look at what the rival site is saying. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Around the NHL

A brutal hit by Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba on Blackhawks forward and Surrey, BC native Jujhar Khaira last night.

He was stretchered off the ice, although there was a positive update after the game.

UPDATE: Coach King on Jujhar Khaira's status - “He’s up. He’s talking. He’s very responsive.” https://t.co/2pks3F7F0f — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

The Minnesota Wild (1st in West) and the Edmonton Oilers (4th in West) battled last night, with the Wild handing Edmonton a 4-1 loss.

By the way, who saw this coming?

Cam Talbot is tied with Jack Campbell for the NHL lead with 14 wins — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 8, 2021

Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano of the Anaheim Ducks combined to score one of the league’s “goal of the year” candidates last night.