 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wake With Elias: Rumour SZN takes hold as Gilman’s name surfaces for Canucks’ GM job

You can even place bets who the next GM of the Canucks might be.

By Beggsy
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks general manager Mike Gillis sits between his assistant general managers Laurence Gilman (L) and Lorne Henning (R) as they watch their game against the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena on February 22, 2011 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Montreal won 3-2.
Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

It could take weeks, months, or even until the end of the season until the Vancouver Canucks hire a new GM.

That won’t stop the rumour mill from churning.

Francesco Aquilini made the unorthodox move of hiring a head coach before a new GM when he brought Bruce Boudreau on board immediately after Travis Green’s dismissal.

Based on his fun-loving, “Uncle Bruce” vibes, it’s hard to argue with the decision. The honeymoon phase is real.

While Boudreau is in the spotlight for now, slowly, the spotlight will turn back to the Canucks’ GM search.

Or, is the spotlight there already?

Canucks News

  • Reports yesterday not only mentioned Gilman as being a potential candidate for the Canucks GM job, but there were suggestions of a Gilman/Gillis reunion as well.

There’s deservedly a collective eye-roll whenever the “old guard” is suggested in a potential reunion, but it’s hard to deny the collective success that the Gilman/Gillis duo has while they were in charge of the Canucks.

  • Worth reading this old look at Gilman’s thoughts on the Canucks after he was let go. [Canucks Army]
  • And, can’t forget Gillis’s interview on the now-defunct TSN 1040, when he stated a desire to rebuild shortly before he was canned back in 2014. [Daily Hive]
  • You can now bet on 13 potential general manager candidates the Canucks might hire. [Daily Hive]

The leading candidates? Marc Bergevin (+450), Chris MacFarland (+650), Mathieu Darche (+850)

  • Why Elias Pettersson is poised to produce again under Bruce Boudreau [Yahoo Sports]
  • Podkolzin has already received the “Bruce-bump.” Is Pettersson next? [Nucks Misconduct]
  • Oh, there’s also a Canucks game tonight. Here’s a look at what the rival site is saying. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Around the NHL

  • A brutal hit by Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba on Blackhawks forward and Surrey, BC native Jujhar Khaira last night.

He was stretchered off the ice, although there was a positive update after the game.

By the way, who saw this coming?

  • Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano of the Anaheim Ducks combined to score one of the league’s “goal of the year” candidates last night.

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...