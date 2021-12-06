GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME TWENTY-SIX: Canucks vs Los Angeles- Dec 6, 2021

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (8-15-2) vs LOS ANGELES KINGS (10-9-4)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: JEWELS FROM THE CROWN

The smoke has cleared after last night’s surprising yet not surprising purge of the areas in the management suite and behind the bench, and tonight Bruce Boudreau and Scott Walker will make their coaching debuts with the Canucks. While the search for a new General Manager continues, the Canucks still have a lot of hockey left to play, their fate for this season at least all but settled.

With just a 1% chance of making the post-season, we need to take a moment and understand that a coaching and front office change isn’t necessarily going to translate into a better product on the ice with the players they have. It’s going to take time, and those in charge have an arduous task ahead of them. There’s been talk that this fan base lacks the patience for a rebuild, which is probably the dumbest thing anyone’s ever said about Canucks fans that doesn’t involve riot jokes. We waited eight years for the team to start a rebuild, so we’ll gladly sit and await them getting around to it once the new management team is in place.

And thankfully there’s not a huge lull in the schedule, so that the Canucks and new head coach Bruce Boudreau can leap headlong into the maelstrom, as they begin the task of coming up with ways to work with what they have, and get better performances out of everyone in a blue & green jersey.

Their first task is to take on a much improved Los Angeles Kings squad, fresh off a 5-1 ass-kicking of the Edmonton Oilers last night. That game included an absolutely gross hit from behind from Connor McDavid that saw him get five and a game misconduct, but there doesn’t seem to be any supplementary discipline coming for this, which is extremely wrong but so par for the course with the NHL and its DoPS.

The Kings have stumbled a bit from their hot start, and while they’ve only won three of their last ten, they’ve managed to get three loser points, and it’s keeping them in the playoff hunt at the moment. It’s also going to be the first meeting between these teams since Alex Edler left as a free agent this summer, so we can expect a nice video tribute at some point during the evening. And like the loyal Canuck he was, Edler spared us the embarrassment of giving up his 100th career goal, as he was able to notch that milestone against Jacob Markstrom and the Calgary Flames the other night.

LINEUPS

Transaction: #Canucks recall Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) December 6, 2021

Kings projected lineup

Adrian Kempe — Anze Kopitar — Dustin Brown

Alex Iafallo — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Trevor Moore — Lias Andersson — Rasmus Kupari

Carl Grundstrom — T.J. Tynan — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Alexander Edler — Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot — Sean Durzi

Cal Petersen

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: None

Suspended: Brendan Lemieux

COVID-19 protocol: Andreas Athanasiou, Blake Lizotte

Canucks projected lineup

Tanner Pearson — Bo Horvat — Nils Hoglander

Jason Dickinson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Alex Chiasson

Quinn Hughes — Travis Hamonic

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Luke Schenn — Tucker Poolman

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Brad Hunt, Kyle Burroughs, Justin Dowling

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Brandon Sutter (illness), Brady Keeper (leg)

So it looks like they’ll pull Burroughs and Dowling in favour of Hamonic and Lammikko. Neat. Jonathan Quick had the start last night in Edmonton so they’ll roll Cal Petersen against Thatcher Demko tonight.

GAME DAY CHATTER

"I think he's a pretty honest guy and he knows what he wants from his players."



️ Oliver Ekman-Larsson on new Head Coach Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/KLw52RLozz — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 6, 2021

"Every guy in that room is ready to get going. Accountability has to be the key thing right now."



️ Tanner Pearson#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/SFYetw9w8d — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 6, 2021

"Bruce has a lot of positive energy and he wants to get the best out of his players."



️ Bo Horvat on his conversation with new Head Coach Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/jt4xlWzOBh — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 6, 2021

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Going back to the 80’s for this one since we’re playing the Kings tonight, and a look at the worlds of heavy metal and hockey colliding. Former Kings tough guy Ken Baumgartner recorded a two song EP for Metal Blade Records, enlisting the help of ARMORED SAINT/ANTHRAX vocalist John Bush, guitarist Rocky George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) and Joe DiBiase and Mark Zonder of FATES WARNING.

The two track EP had a couple of covers of some classics: AC/DC’s ‘Live Wire’ and MOTORHEAD’s ‘Bomber’. It’s not the worst thing to come out of that era, and definitely a fun one for your collection if you ever come across it.

Well gang, we made it through the dark times. The journey’s gonna be a long one yet, but having hope for the future feels pretty damn good. Go Canucks Go.