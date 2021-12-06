Gamethread #26: Canucks vs Kings

A lot can change in 24 hours. I know some of you might have expected me to take a victory lap with the dismissal of Benning and Green, but Jimmi did that for me last week and to be honest, I don’t like the fact that this team was so bad that everyone had to go. I would have preferred being wrong this year and have the Canucks flourish under Green. Unfortunately, I wasn’t wrong. These players couldn’t play the system he wanted.



I am anxious to see this team in about 2 weeks, after BB gets a couple practices with this team. The question for me, is can this team pull out a few wins before then. Some would say that anything would be better than what was happening, but a team without a system is actually worse. Will BB give the young players more freedom to create, will the pace be faster out of the defensive zone....will the fucking defense step up at the blue line to try and deny entry?



Tonight might give us some clues as the Kings come to town for the first meeting of the year. The Kings never went into full rebuild, instead they held onto some of their stars from the Stanley Cup days and tried to insert some youth. Sound familiar....yeah, it hasn’t worked for them either. But they are still a better team than Vancouver right now. Kopitar, Doughty and Quick have played well this year and have this team thinking about playoffs.

Let’s us, here tonight, sit back and breathe in a Benning/Green free environment. We don’t have to think about playoffs, right now. We can sit back and watch Canucks hockey under a new regime. Let’s move on and focus on the future and what this team could be...

Go Coconuts Go!