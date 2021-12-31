Wake With Elias: The Streak Ends at Seven

Canucks News
- The Canucks’ undefeated streak broke last night with a 2-1 shootout loss to the LA Kings. The Canucks were frankly lucky to get a point out of it, and were powered by regulation and shootout markers from Bo Horvat [NHL.com]
- A post-game report from Chris Faber [CanucksArmy]
- Coach Boudreau did not seem especially pleased by the team’s effort:
Boudreau: "We can't expect to win every night if it's only Horvat and Miller and Pettersson and Garland doing the scoring. We need all our forwards to start contributing, and I didn't think a lot of them were contributing a lot very much tonight." #Canucks— Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) December 31, 2021
- The Rink Wide post-game show:
#Canucks steal a point in LA thanks to Jaro Halak. Our @rinkwidepodcast postgame recap of 2-1 shootout loss to Kings with thoughts from Boudreau, Horvat & Garland https://t.co/49C7KBn5uR— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) December 31, 2021
- Some impressive December stats for Thatcher Demko, who got the night off:
#Canucks Demko has had a December. He’s 7-1 given up 14 goals in 8 starts, has a 1.72 GAA and is rocking a 94.6 save percentage— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) December 30, 2021
- Some more games look like they’ll be postponed for the Canucks:
Now some questions about VAN home dates on Jan. 5 and Jan. 8. Like other Canadian teams, the decision might be to postpone until capacity is larger.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 30, 2021
Hockey News
- A Max Pacioretty injury update from the Vegas Golden Knights:
Update: Max Pacioretty had successful wrist surgery today. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely. #VegasBorn— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 30, 2021
- New capacity limits from the Ontario provincial government:
BREAKING: Ontario announced new reduced capacity limits for event spaces -- including sporting events -- but also reduced the amount of time fully vaccinated people without COVID-19 symptoms need to isolate.https://t.co/AZ0wBgAuHw— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 30, 2021
- The Minnesota Wild have extended head coach Dean Evason:
The #mnwild today signed Head Coach Dean Evason and the entire coaching staff to multi-year contract extensions. Since Feb. 14, 2020, Minnesota is 62-29-7 and ranks fourth in the NHL goals (332), T-4th in wins and sixth in point percentage (.668). https://t.co/IoIb5CgKGt— Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) December 30, 2021
- And honorary coaches named for the PHF All-Star Showcase:
The Premier Hockey Federation today announced that Canadian Hockey leaders Meghan Chayka, Melody Davidson, and Sami Jo Small will serve as honorary coaches for the 2022 PHF All-Star Showcase on Saturday, January 29 in Toronto.— PHF (@PHF) December 30, 2021
Details : https://t.co/21lw7pKFox pic.twitter.com/qSm74Z1bLm
