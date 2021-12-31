 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: The Streak Ends at Seven

With a 2-1 shootout loss to the LA Kings, the Canucks’ win streak has halted at seven games.

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • The Canucks’ undefeated streak broke last night with a 2-1 shootout loss to the LA Kings. The Canucks were frankly lucky to get a point out of it, and were powered by regulation and shootout markers from Bo Horvat [NHL.com]
  • A post-game report from Chris Faber [CanucksArmy]
  • Coach Boudreau did not seem especially pleased by the team’s effort:
  • The Rink Wide post-game show:
  • Some impressive December stats for Thatcher Demko, who got the night off:
  • Some more games look like they’ll be postponed for the Canucks:

Hockey News

  • A Max Pacioretty injury update from the Vegas Golden Knights:
  • New capacity limits from the Ontario provincial government:
  • The Minnesota Wild have extended head coach Dean Evason:
  • And honorary coaches named for the PHF All-Star Showcase:

