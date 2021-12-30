GAME RECAP #33: NUCKS WIN! A POINT! Drop Game 2-1 in Shooting Out Time

I’d spent hours today prepping an epic straight 8 Bruces graphic - a duesy. Now into cold storage until the next Nucking coaching change. Definitely far too soon to fire Gabby. But we need to confirm with Westy.

If you missed last night’s almost historic Nucks victory, it was a comeback game made good.

Tonight it was a late comeback that was too late to be good. So late that it was an amazing achievement to even get a (sore) loser point from this one.

How bad was it?

Worst 40 minutes of the once undefeated Bruce era. The Nucks in the first were skating in LA sinkholes - slowly - you do that in the Dead Rink zone. La-La too wasn’t too keen to start quick. But they did anyway.

The 2nd period. Oh @!$^! hell. In the 2nd, the Nucks went full retro greening with the worst period of the year. The redeemed year. But, like so many seconds we have slogged through in the Triple B season. The Before Bruce Boudreau era.

How bad was it? Stats alone can’t tell the withering horribleness of it.

LA had 36 shot attempts. Nucks had 6.

LA had 10 scoring chances. Nucks had none.

LA scored a goal. Nucks did not.

Ok, maybe those stats can give us a hint. So can the game thread.

They rope-a-doped us by playing such a boring first the canucks are all sleepy now. For a team that’s had like 14 days off the canucks look more like they’ve played 14 games in 14 nights this period. — Twitchy

Sleepy and dazed and confused.

That was a terrible shift by everyone but Hughes, who repeatedly makes good plays while Schenn sucks, does something dumb, and Halak Halak’d us. — Raddy

One terrible shift followed by another terrible shift - interrupted with Nucking Fire Drill practices in front of Halak.

Bruce: “Ohhhhhh....THAT’S what travis was talking about!” — Twitchy

If it weren’t for Halak playing fantasy Vezina in the heads of LA shooters, game could have ended 8-0 for the Klingers in the 2nd.

Fortunately, Gabby gave the Nucks the expletively explicit locker chat in the intermission. At least we hoped so.

Last night the Nucks came back early in the 3rd to tie. This game.... Nucks waited. And waited. And got better. Got a lucky call and a PP goal.

The Bo PP goal from the vertically-indisposed Miller. Pete with the 2nd apple.

The Pete multi-goal game wait continues.

Not everyone was bummed about the B-2-B Shot Out loss.

Good loss, great way to get ready for the next winning streak. If we get a point every time we lose, we are in great shape. We had no business to get anything from this game. The Kings had their best game of the season (according to the Kings commentators). So, getting a point is almost like a win for us. Remember, this is still a marathon, not a sprint. — Atty

But still... breaking Bruce’s coaching streak stings a bit. Probably not so much for Bruce as it does for those of us staggering around on Westy’s Straight 8 Rummies team.

Also... free NM tactic tip for Bruce. When the win is on the line in the SO, Pearson isn’t the best sharp shooting option. Oh well... Gabby has earned the option to choose how we lose.

Want to watch a highlight? Fine. Here’s the 2 Johns.

GAME STATS (pretty good 15 minute game)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 18 47% 1/1 4 27 17 9 Kings LAK 35 53% 0/1 6 23 13 5



SHOTS (not enough Nucking ones)

Period VAN LAK 1st 7 5 2nd 3 17 3rd 6 9 OT 2 4 Total 18 35



PLAYER STATS (not enough Nucking good player stats on a back-2-back)

Halak posts a .971 and the Nucks lose?! Nucking hockey life is not fair.

ROAD DEPRESSERS?

Bo gets the go ahead road presser chance.

"He was unbelievable tonight. That game could've been a lot worse than it was. He stood on his head."



Bo Horvat on Halak after the game against the Kings#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/ivSLmAZcf0 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 31, 2021

Gabby faces the media music and there it was.

“He gave us a fighting chance to win and we got a point out of it.”



Coach Bruce Boudreau on Halak's performance tonight#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/pAQHVBSLrc — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 31, 2021

Woulda, coulda, shoulda - that’s Pete’s new motto. Liked his old one better - Shots and Awe. He had 2 shots in the game and miffled both. Played well on the PK, so does Pete become the new $7M Swedish replacement for uncle L?

Did we miss Brock in this game? Yes, we did. Stoopid covid.

Oh well... onward goes the road trudge trip. Next stop the fancy underground rink of the NHL’s most expensive expansion fee team. The BB-Nucks can krak open a fresh 7 W streak to start the new year.

Happy New Year, Everyone! Stay safe and play smart. Or take a chance in the O-zone and win the NM drinking lottery.