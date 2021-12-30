Gamethread #33: Canucks vs Kings

Let’s start with this....

Vancouver Canucks forward Justin Dowling has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday.https://t.co/PSeUSiMmER — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2021

The next month across North America will be interesting when it comes to sports. When it comes to the NHL, there could be a lot of new faces getting a chance as COVID makes it way through teams.



The Canucks continue to make their way up the standings as the “Bruce Era” has brought wins. The last game was a pretty good road game for a team that hasn’t played in a while. J.T. Miller put on his Superman cape and got the second point.

The Canucks could use another 2 points as they play the Kings tonight. L.A. is one point ahead of the Nucks right now. Did you know the Canucks are 9-1 in their last 10 games....me neither. Did you know the Canuck still have the worst PK in the league...me too. Both L.A. and Van are in the top 10 when it comes to Shots/for per game, so it could be a high-flying affair tonight.



