Wake With Elias: The Canucks Are Back?

Nothing has really changed, but two wins have increased spirits... If only slightly.

By Markus Meyer
/ new
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • Coming off a four-assist night, Lachlan Irvine writes about how Quinn Hughes has a quietly effective year:
  • Off the ice, some talk around former Habs Assistant GM Scott Mellanby:
  • A look at the week ahead for the Canucks:
  • Frank Seravalli on trade targets around the NHL, including JT Miller [Daily Faceoff]
  • Sheldon Dries with the first hat trick in Abbotsford Canucks history:
  • And some fun signs from the Canucks-Senators game:

Hockey News

  • In yet another demonstration of the failures of hockey culture, a racist incident at a PEI hockey tournament:
  • The PHF announced their all star game will take place in Toronto:
  • Malcolm Subban traded to the Buffalo Sabres:
  • And two Tabs players enter COVID protocol:

