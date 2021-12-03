Wake With Elias: The Canucks Are Back?

Canucks News
- Coming off a four-assist night, Lachlan Irvine writes about how Quinn Hughes has a quietly effective year:
With all the headlines surrounding the #Canucks these days, you'd forgive people for not noticing the great season Quinn Hughes is having. But after notching four assists against the Senators yesterday, he's taking centre stage again.— Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) December 2, 2021
New for @CanucksArmy:https://t.co/SVREiV0ZZx
- Off the ice, some talk around former Habs Assistant GM Scott Mellanby:
From @DhaliwalSports on a potential fit for Scott Mellanby as #Canucks GM: "I'm hearing Mellanby's name a lot more in the last 24 to 48 hours... it certainly seems like there is interest there from the Vancouver Canucks.@DonnieandDhali— Trevor Connors (@tconnors83) December 2, 2021
- A look at the week ahead for the Canucks:
Canucks week ahead: Here’s looking at home cooking https://t.co/S0hDhauaVv pic.twitter.com/iBj0XmS4Pg— Province Sports (@provincesports) December 2, 2021
- Frank Seravalli on trade targets around the NHL, including JT Miller [Daily Faceoff]
- Sheldon Dries with the first hat trick in Abbotsford Canucks history:
First AHL hat trick in Abbotsford Canucks’ history.— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) December 2, 2021
Sheldon Dries now has 10 goals in 14 AHL games.
He plays centre. pic.twitter.com/Vq6euBvbIy
- And some fun signs from the Canucks-Senators game:
#Canucks fans brought every kind of sign to game in Ottawa (PHOTOS) https://t.co/mtFYCmoJIJ— Offside (@OffsideDH) December 2, 2021
Hockey News
- In yet another demonstration of the failures of hockey culture, a racist incident at a PEI hockey tournament:
“Mark Connors, who is Black, says he was called the N-word and told 'this is a white man's sport' “— Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) December 2, 2021
Tell me again how hockey culture is A-okay. https://t.co/PnzSAhCyMx
- The PHF announced their all star game will take place in Toronto:
The best players from across the Premier Hockey Federation are taking their talents to Toronto with today’s announcement that the 2022 PHF All-Star Showcase will be played on Saturday January 29!— PHF (@PHF) December 2, 2021
Details : https://t.co/VlihhaMaCh pic.twitter.com/4AzjeT2nWH
- Malcolm Subban traded to the Buffalo Sabres:
#Blackhawks are trading Malcolm Subban to #Sabres for future considerations.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 2, 2021
- And two Tabs players enter COVID protocol:
Forward Brendan Gallagher and defenseman Sami Niku have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 2, 2021
Both players are being monitored closely by team doctors and following the guidelines and protocols set by the NHL. pic.twitter.com/CU2eyotpXM
