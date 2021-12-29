RECAP GAME #32: NUCKS WIN! AGAIN! Beat the Fowl 2-1

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Welcome back to the Streak, SoCal. Our streak. The Bruce streak. That sounds funny. The BB-powered Nucks winning streak.

#Canucks Bruce Boudreau ties NHL record for the longest win streak to begin a tenure with a new team pic.twitter.com/GaCnCouA3U — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 30, 2021

THERE IT IS, BRUCE.

THE SUPER 7

While we may have been content with the 6 game streak. Bruce and the Nucks were not.

However, when the game began it looked like the streak momentum had been dissipated in holiday cheer and beer.

The Nucks, the most practiced team during the break, looked sluggish, rusty with dusty-rose colored mitts. Whatever that means.

Miller having one of his “all bad decisions” games... I prefer it when he has “no good decisions” or the rare “all good decisions” games. — Twitchy

Oh... that’s what it means. In the game thread it means not good things.

Prefer the redemption JT where he scores a couple goals to take the edge off — jimmi

But we’re not to the JT redeemer part just yet.

If you remember the previous NHL hockey century there was a time known as the “dead puck” era. It was horrible to watch.

In today’s faster, more fun NHL game, the trendy SoCal has seemingly gone retro - with the “dead rink” era.

When we beat the Sharklets in the Sensory Depravation Tank, we wondered why it was so quiet. Tonight, the Happiest Rink In The World was more like a...

the crowd is like a morgue not even JTM’s brain farting loud and smelly can wake them up — Raddy

$20USD for a watered-down beer in the Honder Center might contribute to the sullen crowd. A crowd not that excited when the Nucks gave up the first goal in the first.

Oh well... who cares? Not me.

What we care about, what the Nucks care about, what Bruce cares about, is coming back to tie the game early in the 3rd.

JT sets it up with a pass to Quinn who makes Gibby scramble to cover Pearson who waits for no goalie. Wooo!!!

That's the way to start a period! pic.twitter.com/9x3aVZrFyV — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 30, 2021

The comeback is almost complete. Just needs a little redemption. JT style.

Damn JT that was awesome — Raddy

THERE IT IS.

Not the most exciting game to watch full length...

This is one of those super frustrating games to watch. — Twitchy

Especially if...

...especially when you watch it live, guys. We need to snub out this crowd. — Atty

The SoCal Dead Rink vibe is much easier to watch in the 2 John highlights.

GAME STATS (500 Hockey Is Back on the Sched)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 37 51% 0/2 8 30 18 15 Ducks ANA 23 49% 0/4 4 20 10 15



SHOTS (Gibby Can’t Stop ‘Em All)

Period VAN ANA 1st 8 8 2nd 15 8 3rd 13 7 OT 1 0 Total 37 23



PLAYER STATS (JT Takes And Gives)

THE IRREPRESSIBLE PRESSER

We like it when Pearson cheats - the right way.

"Millsy made a nice play to Quinn. And I kind of cheated through the middle...Ended up being a 2-on-1 and Huggy made a great play."



Tanner Pearson on his goal as he speaks to the media after the overtime win over the Ducks#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/HWhWrUiATh — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 30, 2021

JT started slow and then saved the show. (Him and Demmers)

“This was really good for our group to stay with it. Character type win.”



J.T. Miller#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/xrfQGDKjQd — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 30, 2021

JT and the team not satisfied with anything but the 2 points. That’s a great point. Or two.

There it is. Your Vancouver Canucks have achieved the lofty peak of 500 hockey. Something a few weeks ago was a distant horizon so far away that we had to use Westy’s very thick rum glasses just to see a blurry outline.

For the 7th straight time, Westy’s righteousness has proven... well... so right.

Bruce has taken a defeated group of millionaires and turned them into a winning hockey team. Who knew that would happen so fast? (No Hints)

Bruce wants more! So do we.

And we get another chance. Nucks are in LA tomorrow to beat the Kings again.