Gamethread #32: Canucks vs Ducks

Vancouver tries to keep the winning streak going in Anaheim.

By westy99
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

First thing first

That is not a great start. I’m not sure how excited I am about hockey coming back, but I guess I don’t have much of a choice when it comes to them playing. I hope Brock and Phillip are doing ok. Brock was thriving under Bruce. So I guess Petey will have to step and shoot, shoot and shoot.

I’m sure the players are ready to get going, but I hope they have better precautions than the players at the World Junior Championship. I’m not sure how many games we will get to see, so I guess enjoy this one.

Go Canucks Go!

