Gamethread #32: Canucks vs Ducks

First thing first

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe, in addition to one support staff member in Vancouver have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) December 29, 2021

That is not a great start. I’m not sure how excited I am about hockey coming back, but I guess I don’t have much of a choice when it comes to them playing. I hope Brock and Phillip are doing ok. Brock was thriving under Bruce. So I guess Petey will have to step and shoot, shoot and shoot.



I’m sure the players are ready to get going, but I hope they have better precautions than the players at the World Junior Championship. I’m not sure how many games we will get to see, so I guess enjoy this one.

Go Canucks Go!

