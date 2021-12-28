Wake With Elias: How realistic are the Canucks playoff odds?

The Vancouver Canucks are emerging from the holiday break jolly, full of beer, and in the midst of a six-game winning streak.

After having their last five games postponed because of the rising number of COVID cases in the league, as of writing, the Canucks will return to the game action for the first time in 13 days in Anaheim against the Ducks on Wednesday night.

With the vibes in Vancouver finally feeling positive, is it time to put a damper on them by talking about their playoff odds?

Depending on your point of view, “playoff talk” might not constitute a dreary mood whatsoever.

When Travis Green was fired earlier this month, most models had the Canucks playoff odds around 1%. Today, The Athletic puts their odds at 7%, while Money Puck and their slightly more positive model has the Canucks’ odds at 19.1%.

The Athletic has the Canucks odds sitting at 13th overall in the Western Conference, which is currently where they reside in the standings. Money Puck has the Canucks’ odds ahead of the San Jose Sharks, giving them the 12th-best playoff chances in the Western Conference.

Here is how the Western Conference is looking as we emerge from the Christmas break.

It’s no secret that expecting the Canucks to make the playoffs is a tall task. With that in mind, here are two questions worth considering.

How many of these teams do you think the Canucks can leapfrog in the standings? And, more importantly, which current playoff team would they realistically be finishing ahead of? Can the Canucks overcome one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league?

We’ll have a better idea about the answer to question #2 in January. According to Power Rankings Guru, Vancouver has the 5th toughest remaining schedule in the NHL. They also have the toughest schedule remaining among all Western Conference teams.

The Canucks have a ten-game stretch in January where they’ll face nine playoff teams, and one who’s currently just outside of a Wild Card spot (Winnipeg Jets).

Tuesday, Jan. 11th @ Florida Panthers

Thursday, Jan. 13th @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, Jan. 15th @ Carolina Hurricanes

Sunday, Jan. 16th @ Washington Capitals

Tuesday, Jan. 18th @ Nashville Predators

Friday, Jan 21st vs. Florida Panthers

Sunday, Jan. 23rd vs. St. Louis Blues

Tuesday, Jan. 25th vs. Edmonton Oilers

Thursday, Jan. 27th @ Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Jan. 29th @ Calgary Flames

That’s a pretty brutal stretch, and it should probably be considered a win if the Canucks can play .500 over those 10 games.

Over the next five games, the Canucks only play one playoff team (@ Anaheim: Dec. 29th) and four non-playoff teams (@ Los Angeles: Dec 30th, @ Seattle: Jan 1st, vs. New York Islanders: Jan 5th, vs. Ottawa: Jan 8th).If they want to continue the conversation about keeping their playoff odds alive, they need to come away with wins in the majority of those games.

Canucks News

Although the odds are stacked against Vancouver, Travis Yost writes that it’s unwise to count them out just yet [ TSN ]

] Tyler Myers, who ended up in COVID protocol with pretty mild symptoms, gives his thoughts on potential changes to the league’s policy for handling asymptomatic players. [TSN]

Myers asked about Yzerman’s comments re #NFL type testing “I completely agree with what he said. I think he was bang on…. As a player the most frustrating part is seeing what other leagues are doing & we seem to be going the opposite of that. It’s a little confusing” #Canucks — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 26, 2021

The lone Canucks prospect at the World Juniors, Dmitri Zlodeyev, was just named player of the game in Russia’s win over Switzerland. [Vancouver is Awesome]

Dmitri Zlodeyev (#Canucks) enters the zone and shoots from a tight angle, then collects his own rebound and scores.



@TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/E2owFF1AZi — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) December 27, 2021

The Abbotsford Canucks have had their third and fourth consecutive games postponed, which were both set to take place against the Manitoba Moose. [Abbotsford News]

They now aren’t scheduled to play until January 5th at home against Bakersfield. The Baby Canucks are currently 9th in the Western Conference with a 10-9-2 record. Sheldon Dries leads the team in scoring with 13 goals and 23 points in 21 games.

2021 overall was not a good year for the Canucks, despite being on the track to finish on a positive note.

Of course, there were some spectacular plays amongst the spectacular failure. Here’s the top 5 plays of the calendar year from Sporsnet. Spoiler Alert: It’s a lot of JT Miller and Thatcher Demko.