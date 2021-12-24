Wake With Elias: Merry Canucks-mas

Canucks News
- Bruce Boudreau had some praise for everyone’s favourite chaos giraffe, Tyler Myers:
Bruce Boudreau on who he’s impressed with: “Tyler Myers is my guy in that situation l… I was taking to Scottie Bowman last night and he was bringing up his name. He was saying he’s a big guy and big guy need minutes to play… and I agree with him…He’s been exceptional” #canucks— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) December 23, 2021
- A longer clip of Bruce’s interview with the NHL Network:
Bruce Boudreau is teaching the @Canucks how to believe again.#NHLNow | @Jackie_Redmond | @KevinWeekes | @EJHradek_NHL pic.twitter.com/xA2CM2x4Mi— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) December 23, 2021
- Some sad news, as former Canucks coach Bob McCammon has passed away:
Sad news. Former Canucks & Flyers Head Coach Bob McCammon passed away this morning at the age of 80. He was runner-up for Coach of the Year with the Canucks in 88-89.— Squire Barnes (@sbarnesglobal) December 23, 2021
- Harman Dayal chats with prospect Jack Rathbone:
‘I know I can do it’: Jack Rathbone on trying to stick with the #Canucks, becoming close with Quinn Hughes and more https://t.co/1YQT05AK00— Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) December 23, 2021
- A look at Linus Karlsson’s progress. Karlsson, as you may remember, was the return in the Jonathan Dahlen trade.
A 2019 trade will undoubtedly tie #Canucks prospect Linus Karlsson with #SJSharks F Jonathan Dahlén throughout their careers.— Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) December 23, 2021
For @OffsideDH, I looked into Karlsson's productive start to his SHL career. Tools, habits, and how he is having early success.https://t.co/eJp78vRKQ0
- And some holiday cheer from the Canucks themselves:
Sound on for some holiday cheer pic.twitter.com/pKM4jsq2UK— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 20, 2021
Hockey News
- A World Junior Championship preview of each team [Sportsnet]
- Wayne Gretzky puts his confidence behind Alex Ovechkin breaking his goal-scoring record [Sportsnet]
- Mio’s path to illustrating for the Premier Hockey Federation [The Ice Garden]
- And the New York Rangers have agreed to an ELC with goalie prospect Dylan Garand [TSN]
