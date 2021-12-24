 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wake With Elias: Merry Canucks-mas

Only a few tidbits of Canucks news as COVID and the holidays slow things down.

By Markus Meyer
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v San Jose Sharks Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • Bruce Boudreau had some praise for everyone’s favourite chaos giraffe, Tyler Myers:
  • A longer clip of Bruce’s interview with the NHL Network:
  • Some sad news, as former Canucks coach Bob McCammon has passed away:
  • Harman Dayal chats with prospect Jack Rathbone:
  • A look at Linus Karlsson’s progress. Karlsson, as you may remember, was the return in the Jonathan Dahlen trade.
  • And some holiday cheer from the Canucks themselves:

Hockey News

  • A World Junior Championship preview of each team [Sportsnet]
  • Wayne Gretzky puts his confidence behind Alex Ovechkin breaking his goal-scoring record [Sportsnet]
  • Mio’s path to illustrating for the Premier Hockey Federation [The Ice Garden]
  • And the New York Rangers have agreed to an ELC with goalie prospect Dylan Garand [TSN]

