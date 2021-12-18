 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME #32 POSTPONED - NO ROG SOUP FOR US

The Streak Isn’t Over - Just Delayed

By jimmi.cynic
Streak Isn’t Over - But Viral Faeries Have Hijacked The Game - Again

We’ve been here before - we know how this goes... but when Covid affects the CoTU, stuff gets real, real fast.

And that stuff is not good news.

It’s official. No guaranteed Nucking win tomorrow either.

Oh well... if the CoTU just wants to concede the points now, we can talk about it. Better than talking about the invisible spike protein in the rink.

Seems like Bubble Hockey might be making a return. Sucks. At least we have the goalie for it.

More grim news as it happens... stay safe everyone.

