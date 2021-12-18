GAME #32 POSTPONED - NO ROG SOUP FOR US

We’ve been here before - we know how this goes... but when Covid affects the CoTU, stuff gets real, real fast.

And that stuff is not good news.

Official announcement to come. The #Canucks games vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs today and the Arizona Coyotes tomorrow have been postponed to a later date. Fans are asked to hold onto their tickets and the team will communicate further details soon. — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 18, 2021

It’s official. No guaranteed Nucking win tomorrow either.

The National Hockey League announced today due to a number of Toronto and Vancouver players entering COVID protocol over the past two days, today's Toronto-Vancouver game and tomorrow's Arizona-Vancouver games have been postponed.



DETAILS | https://t.co/j2H60KJP8J pic.twitter.com/kL9VAeQ3fp — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 18, 2021

Oh well... if the CoTU just wants to concede the points now, we can talk about it. Better than talking about the invisible spike protein in the rink.

Seems like Bubble Hockey might be making a return. Sucks. At least we have the goalie for it.

More grim news as it happens... stay safe everyone.