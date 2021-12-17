Wake With Elias: Smyl Promoted and COVID Raises Questions

Canucks News
- After going undefeated in his tenure as interim general manager, Stan Smyl has been promoted to Vice President of Hockey Operations:
- Canucks assistant coach Jason King and defender Tucker Poolman were added to the COVID protocol list, but later tested negative:
- Despite all the off ice commotion, the Canucks pulled off their sixth straight victory with a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks [NHL.com]
- With the win, Bruce Boudreau became just the sixth coach in NHL history to start a tenure 6-0:
- And a post-game recap from Chris Faber [CanucksArmy]
Hockey News
- Some big news from the Montreal Canadiens, as no fans were allowed in the arena for their contest against the Philadelphia Flyers:
- The Florida Panthers are dealing with some COVID challenges, including with key players:
- Drew Doughty has also entered COVID protocol:
- And the PHF is dealing with COVID complications, with Boston Pride games being rescheduled:
