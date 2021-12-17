 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Smyl Promoted and COVID Raises Questions

Stan Smyl received a promotion and the COVID surge raises questions around the Canucks.

By Markus Meyer
Los Angeles Kings v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • After going undefeated in his tenure as interim general manager, Stan Smyl has been promoted to Vice President of Hockey Operations:
  • Canucks assistant coach Jason King and defender Tucker Poolman were added to the COVID protocol list, but later tested negative:
  • Despite all the off ice commotion, the Canucks pulled off their sixth straight victory with a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks [NHL.com]
  • With the win, Bruce Boudreau became just the sixth coach in NHL history to start a tenure 6-0:

Hockey News

  • Some big news from the Montreal Canadiens, as no fans were allowed in the arena for their contest against the Philadelphia Flyers:
  • The Florida Panthers are dealing with some COVID challenges, including with key players:
  • Drew Doughty has also entered COVID protocol:
  • And the PHF is dealing with COVID complications, with Boston Pride games being rescheduled:

