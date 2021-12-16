GAME RECAP #31: NUCKS WIN! WIN 6TH IN A BOUD-ROW! Drown Sharks 5-2

What a difference a rink makes. Who’d thought that travelling from the ROG to the Shart Tank could save your hearing and lower your pulse.

In the before times, playing in the Tank would be an intimidating and very loud experience.

However in the after times, it was as quiet a snoozing kitten in the sad Tank.

Just trying to give you a taste of whatever is going on in the San Jose arena tonight. It’s a sleeeeepy crowd — Gwailoh

[Insert copyrighted sleepy Sylvester cat gif]

The best road game of the BB era? So far. But, some room for improvements. Lots of room. Big fancy spare minutes of room. Possible periods of room.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is the Bruce-ified Nucks painted a MS-painted win in the bowls of SJ.

It was beautiful!

Ok... not really... but with the D-pleted team and our fresh Bris out on the ice - the Tank faeries took him away too soon. 5D is all we need? Dunno. Ask Bruce.

Not a great 1st period, but it ended with the Nucks up 2-1.

A stinging Brocket from a nifty, skilled pass from Pearson - who seems to know he has to play better to keep Trader-J at bay.

The Nucks PP is relying on (new) old plays to pop the light on. Miller to Bo. Wonder if they made eye contact this time.

Bar down and in off the captain's hot stick

In the 2nd, the road Nucks ramped up the... non-shooting action - over 12 minutes without a shot. Some keyboard jockey in the gamethread was playing the ‘surprise’ card.

Oh look.... Nucks have 2 shots through 14 mins... — jimmi

Still... the Nucks scored the only goal of the 2nd. The 2nd goal from Brock. Great setup from Miller and Pearson. Hottest line of the game.

Brock’s laser cannon now back to fully functional — KevinV

Leave him open in this spot and this is going to continue to happen!

Brock is back!!! 2 blistering lasers for 2 goals!!! — Gwailoh

Brock’s 5th Goal in 6 Games! Where did that come from? Some sort of change in something. Maybe ask Westy.

Nucks decided to press harder in the 3rd. Good thing.

And they extend the lead just when it looked like the Sharks were back on the tank charge with the only softie Demmer has allowed in the last 1,000 shots.

But, the MillerTime line was still hot. And so was Miller’s shot.

Diki after so many chances in the game, potted his 1st goal in a long, long time. This time the net was big enough and Pete unselfish enough.

A road win doesn’t have to be pretty. It just has to be a win.

The SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN In The BB-NUCKS ERA!

Demmers played like Demmers, which is astonishingly well... or as Bruce says... “Not bad”.

For a less sloppy take on the game...

GAME THREAD GAME REVIEW

excellent, tenacious forechecking, combined with a determined Demko, and a lot of luck after sloppy play led to this win it was a see-saw game and they were lucky to win, but Demko easily outplayed Hill Myers was strong again tonight as the horse (that penalty call was simply a make-up; and hey 100% on the PK!), but the AHL callups had a lot of trouble, Juulsen most of all, unfortunately, as he was turnstiled twice and Juudlered the puck a bunch of times 4th line was pretty ineffective again; time to put Chiasson down and give PDG a shot and hope Podz’s teeth are ok, after being hit with the caveman’s clearance — Copey

FANCY RADDY STATS

Some Demko things #1 in NHL in goalie games played #1 in minutes, by a lot Most shots faced by a lot Most saves by a lot — Raddy

VIDEO REPLAY ON THE PAGE

It’s a Thursday in SJ, so we get the 2 Johns to cover some of the sloppy plays and great road win. Even if it didn’t look that great at first.

GAME STATS (couple iffy periods and a road win - that’s winning)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 30 57% 1/3 2 17 14 5 Sharks SJS 36 43% 0/1 6 30 15 9



SHOTS (don’t look at the 2nd, k?)

Period VAN SJS 1st 10 13 2nd 5 12 3rd 15 11 Total 30 36



PLAYERS (the road flow looks good)

THE 6TH CONSECUTIVE IMPRESSOR

6th straight win?! Feels like I’m making it up.

What does Brock feel his line is making up.

"I feel like our whole line is playing really good hockey and playing smart hockey, and I think that’s the key to our success right now."



Brock Boeser

Gabby half-unmasked with a 42 second presser forced to pick between Demmers and the Flow. Fortunately, he doesn’t have to - they’re both on his... on our streaking team.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau addresses media following tonight's game in San Jose.

THERE IT IS, BRUCE. 2nd All-Time.

That's six wins in six games for Bruce Boudreau and the @Canucks, their longest winning streak since a 7-0-0 run from Dec. 19, 2019 – Jan. 4, 2020.

Bruce is setting records while the Nucks are setting season records - and more.

We asked for a 6 Game Win Streak. The Nucks have delivered.

Still days away from Xmas, why not ask for more? It’s better to give than receive and the new BB-NUCKS have given us the stuff that makes us giddy for more Gabby wins.

Wonder if the BruceBump work can on the CoTU?