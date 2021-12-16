Gamethread #31: Canucks vs Sharks

Tonight is the first of two silly dates for the Canucks. The Canucks leave Canada for one night to go play the Sharks and then come back to play two home games and then take the same flight on Dec 21 to San Jose just play one game again. The schedule maker was drinking.



The Sharks are a team that is struggling to score right now as they have 5 goals in 3 games. They are only 3 points ahead of the Nucks, but have a game in hand. The Sharks and Canucks have the same exact PP numbers but the Canucks PK is 20% below the Sharks. So...how about the Canucks don’t take any penalties tonight.....mmmkay.

I know I sound like a broken record, but asking for Canuck wins has seemed to work so far...soooo......How about 6 in a row? Please....

Go Canucks Go!