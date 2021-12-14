GAME RECAP #30: NUCKS WIN!!! 5TH TIME IN A BRUCE-ROW! COMEBACK TO WIN 4-3!

THERE IT IS, BRUCE.

The first Nucking FIVE GAME win streak since the Bubble. No really. Look it up.

Understandably, the Nucks hit the ice a little tentatively - uncertain if there would even be a game until 6PM - COVID flashbacks rippled through the roster as Schenn and Lammy were in protocol. And Poolman was pulled into C-protocol and out of the game - in game!

So... with that hideous recollection of last April circling the ice with Halak in net... uh... Nucks were down 3-0 before you could watch ignore 1st intermission commercials.

Well that happened — Chicky

The B-NUCKS battled back from the worst 1st period they’ve played since... the... you know... the before times.

In the before times, the Nucks would have folded in the 2nd, taken stupid penalties and Halak would still be lacking his first win as a Nuck.

This is the after times and times have changed. Westy was so right. Or still is. Or whatever. His over-smugness is a terrible burden to carry from game thread to game thread. Although now, his freshly hired assistants carry much of it - as well as the rum barrels.

Back to the game. A Nucking game that needed a Nucking hero to snap the 1st period slump. Needed a small hero playing big. And we have one.

This win was sponsored by the gnarliest player on the Nucks. Conor dropped the gloves with a towering giant early in the 2nd. That gusty gesture - which didn’t turn into fisticuffs, thankfully - sparked the Nucks out of their pre-BB slumber.

The Nucks, the THERE IT IS Nucks, down 3-zip came back and scored 4 unanswered. Finally, finally gave Halak the run support to overcome his usual early softies.

Halak is an interesting case. His starts are horrendous. Can’t stop a beachball. As the game goes on, he gets better. But only after he gets scored on a few softies . Then he becomes un-beatable. As long as we score 3 or 4 goals, we can win with him in the net. — Atty

SLO-MO ROLL

The quiet comeback starts in mid 2nd with Capt’n Bo going top cheese 4-on-4.

Slo-mo is quiet. The ROG was not quiet. The ROG was rocking.

Especially when Sneaky Pete is getting gnarly. As was Gnarly - winning puck battles in tight.

Back to back games with a goal for @_EPettersson

Pete played like the Pete we remember and love - used the same stick that Pete used to love.

He setup another beauty goal that allowed Huggie to dazzle us with his Quinning moves and passing. Podz pots the tieing goal. There it is.

What a feed! — marcness52

The angle of the Pods goal is just

Stunning pass. Incredible play.

Some might have thought the comeback was complete. Maybe it was just me. Get it to OT and win in the SO - that’s an MO that worked before.

But, weirdly the refs called only the 2nd penalty of the game - late in the 3rd. And for the 2nd time, it was the Nucks on the PP.

And the Nucking PP was setup and Miller was slapping a pass to Capt’n Bo for the Game Winning Goal!

This must be the best win so far, I am so f-ing excited. Can’t get over it. No way they could come back from this mess, but they did. Bo will cost us a fortune, he is a monster! — Atty

5TH WINNING VIDEO RECAP

A tale of 2 teams - the same team, but different periods of the team? The 2 Johns try to figure it out.

GAME STATS (skip the 1st part)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Blue Jackets CBJ 23 47% 0/1 6 15 14 1 Canucks VAN 39 53% 1/2 4 21 22 8



SHOTS? (Lottsa comeback shots)

Period CBJ VAN 1st 12 8 2nd 5 18 3rd 6 13 Total 23 39



PLAYER STATS (best players making the best of the BRUCEBUMP)

THE FIFTH GREAT IMPRESSORS

Capt’n Bo confirms what we saw with our own eyes popping out in incredulity.

"All the guys are buying in and doing the little things to help us win, and I just find that this team right now has no quit.”



Bo Horvat #Canucks | @theprovince

Gabby might not dislike the ROG chant as much now. Hearing it so often tonight, was wonderful - at least for us.

"It’s a team that wants to win. When you got something like that, it's a really special feeling for a coach."



Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @theprovince

Incredible comeback game. Historic. So rare we have to test our memory muscles.

Remember the last time the Nucks came back to win in regulation after being down by 3?

Remember harder. It was way back in 2010.

What about doing the same feat at home? Remember longer and deeper. Many Nucking young players won’t remember it either - for birthing reasons. It was in a previous century. In the year 1996. That was very long ago.

Bruce, there it is. Gabby is now part of Nucking folklore. Well... he was last game too - being the first coach to win his first 4 games. To win 5 in a row as a starting coach... that is a record that we will have to talk to our great great grand children about at some future facetime séance.

We can only be gobsmacked by this astonishing game. The astonishing feats that the BB-Nucks have performed in just a week.

And still we hunger for more. Last month we might have been satisfied with even a 3 game W-streak. Now... we lust for double that.

Can you feel it? It’s a feeling we haven’t had since the summer of ‘69 winter of 2010. The feeling of astonishment? Of confidence? Of amazement?

Only you know for sure. It’s a strange, yet becoming familiar feeling... feeling that our Nucks are a pretty great team.