GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME THIRTY: Canucks vs Columbus- Dec 14, 2021

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (12-15-2) vs COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (14-11-1)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

"We're working through all league protocols at this point in time. Players have been tested again this morning and will get the results late this afternoon."



️ Jim Rutherford, President, Hockey Operations & Interim GM — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 14, 2021

Here we go again.

We've seen 23 players added to the NHL's Covid Protocol list inside the last 36 hours. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 14, 2021

With almost two dozen players across the league put on the COVID protocol lists of their respective teams, and the possibility of restricting fan access to games looming, the Canucks announced today that Juho Lammikko and Luke Schenn have been placed on the COVID list. What’s worrisome is the Canucks are coming off a game with Carolina, who appear to be in the midst of an outbreak.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis and a member of the training staff have entered COVID protocol and will remain in Vancouver. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 13, 2021

Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Ian Cole and Steven Lorentz have entered COVID protocol and will remain in Minnesota for the time being. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 14, 2021

With Schenn out for the foreseeable future, the back end is looking a little sparse, as the Canucks also placed Travis Hamonic on LTIR, which means he is expected to miss a minimum of 10 games, What this means is Noah Juulsen will make his NHL debut tonight, which is exciting for the Abbotsford native.

The Jackets have struggled since beating the Canucks 4-2 on Nov 26, amassing a record of 2-5-1 since then. The Canucks have lost just once in that same time frame, going 7-1-0 in their last eight. It sounds weird, but it really feels like the Canucks could, and should, win their fifth in a row tonight.

LINEUPS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Gregory Hofmann — Boone Jenner — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jakub Voracek — Jack Roslovic — Max Domi

Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Alexandre Texier

Gustav Nyquist — Cole Sillinger — Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski — Jake Bean

Andrew Peeke — Vladislav Gavrikov

Gavin Bayreuther — Gabriel Carlsson

Elvis Merzlikins

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov, Scott Harrington, Jake Christiansen

Injured: Dean Kukan (upper body), Patrik Laine (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Jason Dickinson — Bo Horvat — Nils Hoglander

Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Alex Chiasson — Justin Dowling — Tyler Motte

Quinn Hughes — Noah Juulsen

Tucker Poolman — Tyler Myers

Brad Hunt — Kyle Burroughs

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Travis Hamonic (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Brandon Sutter (illness), Brady Keeper (leg)

COVID-19 protocol: Juho Lammikko, Luke Schenn

The Canucks called up Phil DiGuissepe from Abbotsford in place of Lammikko, but it’s unlikely he makes it into the lineup right now. Why mess with what appears to be working, right?

GAME DAY CHATTER

Biggest takeaway from the Rutherford availability is that tonight's game hasn't been cancelled...yet. The results of the additional tests that are expected by 6pm will likely determine whether the game goes ahead or not. #Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) December 14, 2021

Jim Rutherford on the cancellation of morning skate: It's our decision, but we work with the players, and there has to be a comfort level here. No one was comfortable here at the building, nor would we expect them to be. #Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) December 14, 2021

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the passing of Chuck Schuldiner, one of the forefathers of death metal. DEATH’s 1987 debut album ‘Scream Bloody Gore’ mixed the speed of thrash with a darker vibe, both lyrically and musically, and metal hasn’t been the same since. DEATH released a total of seven albums in eleven years, each one a masterpiece of technicality blended perfectly with brutality. Here’s a track off the debut, with Schuldiner doing all guitars, bass and vocals, along with drummer Chris Reifert (AUTOPSY). RIP Evil Chuck.

Go Canucks Go! Enjoy the game!