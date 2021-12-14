 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME THIRTY: Canucks vs Columbus- Dec 14, 2021

With COVID still lurking over everyone’s shoulders, the Canucks try to keep moving forward as they host the Blue Jackets.

By Kent Basky
Columbus Blue Jackets v Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (12-15-2) vs COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (14-11-1)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: THE JACKETS CANNON

Here we go again.

With almost two dozen players across the league put on the COVID protocol lists of their respective teams, and the possibility of restricting fan access to games looming, the Canucks announced today that Juho Lammikko and Luke Schenn have been placed on the COVID list. What’s worrisome is the Canucks are coming off a game with Carolina, who appear to be in the midst of an outbreak.

With Schenn out for the foreseeable future, the back end is looking a little sparse, as the Canucks also placed Travis Hamonic on LTIR, which means he is expected to miss a minimum of 10 games, What this means is Noah Juulsen will make his NHL debut tonight, which is exciting for the Abbotsford native.

The Jackets have struggled since beating the Canucks 4-2 on Nov 26, amassing a record of 2-5-1 since then. The Canucks have lost just once in that same time frame, going 7-1-0 in their last eight. It sounds weird, but it really feels like the Canucks could, and should, win their fifth in a row tonight.

LINEUPS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Gregory HofmannBoone JennerOliver Bjorkstrand

Jakub VoracekJack RoslovicMax Domi

Eric RobinsonSean KuralyAlexandre Texier

Gustav NyquistCole SillingerJustin Danforth

Zach WerenskiJake Bean

Andrew PeekeVladislav Gavrikov

Gavin BayreutherGabriel Carlsson

Elvis Merzlikins

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Yegor Chinakhov, Scott Harrington, Jake Christiansen

Injured: Dean Kukan (upper body), Patrik Laine (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Tanner PearsonJ.T. MillerBrock Boeser

Jason DickinsonBo HorvatNils Hoglander

Vasily PodkolzinElias PetterssonConor Garland

Alex ChiassonJustin DowlingTyler Motte

Quinn HughesNoah Juulsen

Tucker PoolmanTyler Myers

Brad HuntKyle Burroughs

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Travis Hamonic (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Brandon Sutter (illness), Brady Keeper (leg)

COVID-19 protocol: Juho Lammikko, Luke Schenn

The Canucks called up Phil DiGuissepe from Abbotsford in place of Lammikko, but it’s unlikely he makes it into the lineup right now. Why mess with what appears to be working, right?

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the passing of Chuck Schuldiner, one of the forefathers of death metal. DEATH’s 1987 debut album ‘Scream Bloody Gore’ mixed the speed of thrash with a darker vibe, both lyrically and musically, and metal hasn’t been the same since. DEATH released a total of seven albums in eleven years, each one a masterpiece of technicality blended perfectly with brutality. Here’s a track off the debut, with Schuldiner doing all guitars, bass and vocals, along with drummer Chris Reifert (AUTOPSY). RIP Evil Chuck.

Go Canucks Go! Enjoy the game!

