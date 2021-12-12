GAME RECAP #29: NUCKS WIN!!! 4th in a Boud-Row! Edge Canes 2-1

They said that last game would be the real test of the real Bruced-Up Nucks.

But this game, this game was the real test. Against one of the league’s best teams.

Test passed.

BRUCE. THERE IT IS.

KEEP THE BRUCEY BUMPS COMIN' pic.twitter.com/I0UHL96f9h — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 13, 2021

This was a tight - tight game. How tight was it?

It was so tight that the only breakouts each team could continuously attempt was a near record of icings. So far, the season record of icings is 20. This game had 19.

That’s tight.

While the Canes, unsurprisingly, held the ozone time count - 14 minutes, the Nucks were close at 10 minutes. And off the rush, the Nucks were the more dangerous team. Canes had to outman the puck after a shoot-in to gain their chances. Other than that turnover 2-on-1 goal. But I won’t mention that.

The Nucks had the most turnovers with 7 to the Canes none. Yeah... they’re a pretty stingy team. Still... Nucks baked half what they did last game, so that’s a diet plan improvement.

Even better, for the 2nd 3rd 4th straight game the Nucks scored first. Wow! Unbelievably, that’s a change you can believe in.

And even better...

That was the Boes goal. — Raddy

Great give and go with Miller/Pears. And the Brocket is launched.

Give and go magic pic.twitter.com/JKns16vyPp — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 13, 2021

great goal I’m still calling Horvat in the shootout for the win — Westy

Westy got the goal right - so did the game thread - but was so wrong about the shootout. Welcome back to being a fallible human being. Even if you’re still probably less fallible than most of us.

No shootout required, because Petey is going to give us the GWG. We just don’t know it - not even Westy.

Myers has a great read on the play and sets up a sweet play as Pete competes and completes!

wow that was beautiful — Raddy

gotta give props to Myers there too, that was a good read of the ice — Raddy

Looks just as sweet when slooooooow’d down too.

Petey pickin' corners out here pic.twitter.com/CMKz6XJ55U — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 13, 2021

Where have we seen that?

Now Petey of yesteryear is here too!!!! — Gwailoh.

We didn’t know it mid 2nd - but it was the GWG!

Because... for the rest of the game, the Game’s 1st Star, Demmmers was making easy hard saves look easy. Never rattled all night. Only cussing a little at himself when the pairing of Burroughs and Hunt let him down on the 2-on-1 goal against.

And Pete wasn’t just picking spots, he was skating hard, making moves, finishing checks and being a pest all night. When the Alien is engaged, the Nucking universe is a better place.

Shout out to the D-pleted Nucks blueline. Poolman played solid in front of Demmers - blocked a team high 7 shots. Myers was eating minutes like it was Huggie’s candy - jumping up only when the oppourtunity was there. And... Quinn was phenomenal. Great 5-on-5 and the PK. Some of his breakout passes are so clever. And effective. We kinda have to thank JB for getting term.

Kudos to the Nucks PK. 100% effective. Went 1 for 1 in the 3rd. PK Podz played great on it too! As well at the end of the game when the Canes net was empty - and they were pushing to fill ours.

It was a small margin win. But this revitalized roster has shown they can win 1 goal games - consistently. Not like that other team that would lose 1 goal games - consistently.

Can the Bump keep building? We don’t know. We could ask Westy - he’s a new source of 50/50 probable outcomes.

GAME THREAD GAME REVIEW

We are having a case of OD from winning. Now we know how it feels to be a Carolina fan. So much winning, almost boring. How many times in a row you can scream Woooooo? — Atty

More than 4 times. Way more. Ask again after 16, we might be a tad hoarse and a little tired. But not bored.

Wooo! Pretty good, if really scrambly game. Amazing to see Boes and Pete score in the same game again. But they had a lot of trouble getting that 3rd goal to go in. Dickinson is just not offensively gifted, to say the least, though he did have a solid game effort wise. I also didn’t miss Chaisson out there; his slowness needed to be sat for this game in favour of the faster Dowling. And how much more love can we give Podz? Plenty. Got absolutely decked by Slavin, but got up and still defended the last 30. Every shift of his something intense happens. Now, if he’d only passed that to an open Petey... Also, did you see Schenn crosscheck one Cane after another in the last 15 secs? He was in dgaf territory there. DemVez! DemVez! DemVez! — copey

Sunday Night Video Replay

The 2 Johns make the call in the Bruce Bumping ROG.

GAME STATS (so tight - but Nucks get it right)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Hurricanes CAR 29 58% 0/1 2 26 9 0 Canucks VAN 26 42% 0/1 2 16 24 7



SHOTS? (some great ones)

Period CAR VAN 1st 10 6 2nd 10 11 3rd 9 9 Total 29 26



PLAYER STATS (Brock & Pete Are Back on the Sheet)

THE FOURTH IMPRESSOR

Confidence. Brock’s is building. So is ours.

“It’s been awesome. Just getting all these wins. You can feel the confidence building. It’s a lot better when you’re winning hockey games.”



Brock Boeser meets with the media after the win against Carolina#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/Oidm7dXjWN — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 13, 2021

Pete is gaining confidence too. We needed to hear that. And Pete needed to feel it. Media trying to put Pete in the clickbait quote corner. He’s confident to pushback. Not going to diss his old coach on mic.

“I feel confident out there. But we got to be humble and bring it next game.”



Elias Pettersson#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/YerqPafObE — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 13, 2021

Bruce is the 1st coach in Nucking history to win his 1st four games!

“Let’s go for 5.”



Bruce Boudreau when told he is the first Canucks coach in history to win their first four games#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/wDba5UC9rB — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 13, 2021

Sorry, Bruce, your gonna hear that little ditty a for a little bitty longer. You may even learn to enjoy it, if you change it up in your ears to NUCKS. THERE IT IS.

And then us loopy fans may get the message that it’s the players that have made your Nucks coaching start a Nucking record.

However, according to our (almost) infallible Westy, the previously low-confidence Nucks needed a new coach - and we’re grateful for your Gabbiness.

Thanks for the Great Re-Do.