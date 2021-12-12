GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME TWENTY-NINE: Canucks vs Carolina- Dec 12, 2021

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (11-15-2) vs CAROLINA HURRICANES (19-6-1)
ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC
7:00PM PST
TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650
OPPOSING BLOG: CANES COUNTRY
And so the Canucks find themselves heading into a tough part of their schedule, even if they’re almost all at Rogers Arena, with seven games over the next twelve nights, and they’ve got some pretty tough opponents coming up in this stretch, starting with one of the league’s best right now, the Carolina Hurricanes.
After starting December with a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at home, the Canes have rattled off four straight wins, as they look to sweep their Western Canadian tour following victories over the Calgary Flames Thursday night and the Edmonton Oilers last night. But with this being their third game in four nights, going up against a well rested Canucks team could work out in favour of the host team.
The Canucks have been able to string together three wins, but needed the shootout to achieve two of them, so it’s not like we can say with any degree of confidence that they’ve turned a corner under Bruce Boudreau. A win tonight however could change that. Again we remind you that the Canucks are looking at astronomical odds of making the playoffs this season, and we’re still officially in ‘lost season’ mode in these parts. Until they show us they’re gonna do a St Louis Blues worst to first, then we’ll believe we are what we think they are. It certainly doesn’t hurt their chances that teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks are all tumbling back to earth this month.
LINEUPS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nino Niederreiter — Sebastian Aho — Teuvo Teravainen
Seth Jarvis — Vincent Trocheck — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Derek Stepan
Brendan Smith — Jalen Chatfield
Scratched: Maxime Lajoie
Injured: Jordan Martinook (ankle)
COVID-19 protocol: Tony DeAngelo, Brett Pesce
Canucks projected lineup
Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jason Dickinson — Bo Horvat — Nils Hoglander
Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Alex Chiasson
Scratched: Justin Dowling, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Travis Hamonic (lower body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Brandon Sutter (illness), Brady Keeper (leg)
GAME DAY CHATTER
Getting prepped, Gabby style.
“My thought process is, do what is best for you to make you prepared for tonight.”— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 12, 2021
Coach Boudreau speaks on optional game day skates ahead of Sunday’s game against Carolina#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/f1R397hEbx
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
In honour of Elias Pettersson’s shootout winner the other night, I give you ESKIMO CALLBOY with ‘We Got The Moves’, so I suppose I should either say I’m sorry or you’re welcome?
A bizarre mix of metalcore and EDM, they’re becoming a thing and they’re so ridiculous, it’s hard to ignore them. They’ve even started a campaign to be Germany’s representative at the annual Eurovision Song Contest. And before you write them off, remember that Finland’s LORDI won it in 2006 dressed as monsters, so anything’s possible.
Enjoy the game, Go Canucks Go and Go TiCats Go!
