GAME RECAP #24: NUCKS WIN! Burn League Leading Bottom Feeders 6-2

TWO GAME WINSTREAK!!

The partying in the NM Free Rum Lounge could go on and on for more several minutes. If the rum was free. But it’s not.

Great game - pretty much. Playing teams worse than us can be a good thing. Who knew? In a normal Nucking season the Nucks would play down to worse teams. But now with so few worse teams, they’ve changed it up.

NUCKS WIN 6-2!

SIX goals in a single game? Remember when it took 3 games to get 6? Yeah, that seems real fresh. Maybe it was more than 3 games. I don’t want to remember.

SIX goals scored by SIX different players. And all the players are Nucking players. Just savour that. For the next 10 games minutes.

I know... you wanna know... how many did Pete score? And Bess?

Next questions, please.

Which ones were the prettiest goals?

Good question. Let’s look at the prettiest ones in glorious internet SD detail.

Hotte Motte making Gaud look more waiver wire bait than rebuild viral warrior.

Turning defence into offence pic.twitter.com/amR5wJYt5f — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2021

Gaudette has a hat trick already this game. 1 for his team, 2 for ours. — Raddy

Luke Schenn. Blueline to Goal Line snipe.

First goal as a Canuck is a beauty pic.twitter.com/iVVmJYAQpd — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2021

Wait. 1st goal? Schenn gets 20 a season. Don’t make me look it up.

Is this the Nucking PP goal of the year? End-To-End rush. The JT Caffeination station is open and running over Sens to get the sugar.

Miller just taking on everyone. pic.twitter.com/a4hMJTs2AL — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2021

There were 3 more goals scored, that would have been GWG in the earlier road games, but I’m not going to mention that.

But you can see them all... again. Over and over.

ALL THE GOALS! NOW WITH VIDEO EVIDENCE!

Another Eastern Province Game - another couple Homers (D’oh).

Jeez galley loves to hear himself speak. — Twitchy

And...

trying to make up for all the people listening who do not want to hear him speak — Raddy

You’ve been warned. Just not enough.

Wow galley is an idiot...on the pearson penalty, “oh it’s a penalty”...garland gets an elbow to the head and smashed into the dasher “there’s hits in hockey, you gotta take them”. What a homer tool. — Twitchy

SHOUT IT OUT!

Big shoutout and a hug to the game’s 1st star: The Mighty Quinn with a 4 point game!

Quinn Hughes (0-4—4) set a new career high for assists/points in a game. He is the first @Canucks defenseman to record a four-point game since Alexander Edler on Feb. 7, 2009. #NHLStats: https://t.co/X3Xa5gI5Au pic.twitter.com/JZVlyBvPCo — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 2, 2021

Quinn now has 20 points in 23 games. Imagine how many points Huggie would have if Bess had scored more than 1 goal in the last 12 games. And if Pete had more than 2 in the last 12. And if the Nucking PP was in the middle, not the bottom.

Oh well... imagine if FA acquires the sense to stop playing for the Melnyk cup and a hire a real hockey President and smart GM and so on...

Stop imagining now.

Back to the game. Nucks reduced their fresh turnover rate last game from 20 to 4. Hell of a winning diet plan. The Sens kept them rolling fresh all game with 16.

Also of note in the 5-on-5 high danger chance (bottom-feeding) sweepstakes, the Nucks had 11 in the game vs 7 for the worst team in the league.

Even though I’m not making it up and still feels like it, the Nucking PK went 80% on the killing part. The Nucking PP went 2 for 6. That’s 2 PP goals! In a single game.

You could feel the good game mojo wooing right off the game thread screen.

yay team! we beat the worst team in the NHL! WOOOOOOOOO! pdeedoo still, very nice to see Schenn and Millsy pull out the highlight reel stuff... now, EARTH TO PETEY AND BOESER, you too can join the party! — copey

GAME STATS (can we play them again?)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 35 49% 2/6 12 22 8 4 Senators OTT 21 51% 1/5 14 21 23 16



SHOTS THAT COUNT (Schenny Hockey is Fun!)

Period VAN OTT 1st 11 11 2nd 10 5 3rd 14 5 Total 35 21



PLAYER STATS (everyone on the board - sort of)

SECOND CONSECUTIVE SET OF IMPRESSORS

Capt’n Bo meets the press with his goal glow on.

"We were due for one of those nights for a long time. We've been playing a lot of good hockey."



Bo Horvat meets with the media after the win in Ottawa.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/ZgzsNQI6Qc — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2021

The Amazing Schenn (who looks good playing with Quinn), explains the secrets tricks, skills and thrills of scoring at will.

"Usually I'm checking to see whose shin pad it went off of before it goes in."



Luke Schenn on his goal against the Senators.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/hxCVTqIQVH — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2021

The Consecutive Game Winning Coach Green was cutting-out on Zoom - presser was cut short. The internet overlord, throwing rum bombs on the network? Not even the NMLCB knows for sure.

Coach Green talks to the media after a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/DMoGXDfPLY — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 2, 2021

If this road trip has proved anything, other than the years of mismanagement by the FA/JB combo, it’s this startling discovery:

Uncontested 5th Best Team in Canada - Your Vancouver Canucks.

At least we can hope it remains uncontested and the Nucks can solidify that 29th 27th position in the league standings at least until Xmas.

The road trip record of 2-3-0 may not seem like a great achievement. Not the record required to help the Nucks get to the lofty 500 realm, but for a team that can count 2 game win streaks using less than 3 fingers, it’s something.

Something to build on, or something to rest on?

We don’t know. What we do know is that is a lot of fun to watch Nucks win a game going away. And fun to watch is not a phrase we have used much this season. Wonder what it feels like to use it say... 68% of the time?

Fine. 50%. Meeting you half way hockey gawds.