GAME RECAP #23: NUCKS WIN! 2 GOALS And A GAME! Trim The Other Terrible Team 2-1

There’s an old hockey bar joke... goes something like... two terrible hockey teams enter a game, one team wins, the other loses, neither team looked good.

However, on this night, the Nucks were slightly less terrible than the GM-less Habs. We’re still jealous.

The Nucks have confirmed the premise of the NM Department of Definitive Deductions: Can’t lose them all.

But win a road game in November? Not so definite.

And yet,... here it is: The 4th Nucking WIN in a scant 14 games! It’s an incredible ONE GAME WINSTREAK in the books.

How did it happen? Skillz, luck and PP goal s .

For just a brief moment, 2019 Pete showed us that 2021 Pete can score! Not 5-on-5 yet, but on the PP. We’ll take it! Early and often. Or just early.

The game thread was thrilled to with the reappearance.

Wow...that was 2019 Petey — Westy

That was Petey’s 12th PP goal of the season.... Bzzzt! Correction: 12th PP goal of the season - for the entire team. Pete’s 1st goal in 10 games. Oh...

Oh well... thanks to the nearly as bad as the worst PK in the league, Nucks get the lead. For awhile.

Doesn’t matter. Because finally...

Finally. Gnarland gets the GWG. He got it last night too, but they cancelled it. Different rink, different result. And 1st Star of the Demko. Or game.

LE FUGLIES

Montreal is known for its fine eateries. Possible even better than the fresh on-ice baking we cherish in the ROG.

However, in this battle of the puck gourmets each team offered 20 turnovers. Each. Mon Dieu!

Gnarls with 2 turnovers on 1 shift Against good teams...turnovers end up in your own net — ‘82

That’s the beauty of not playing good teams - bring on Arizona. Or the Sens.

Poolman the leading Nucking baker, gave up 3. Only 1 resulted in a goal against. How disappointing.

Poolman didn’t pass it to Horvat at all, he passed it to the wrong team. 3.7 more years... — Raddy

Poolman seems to have a higher evaluation of his hockey sense than might be expected by his frequent bone-headed plays. Oh well... on a team short on confidence, showing over-confidence is one way to help the team while hurting it.

Not going to rag on the Poolman, because... despite his fresh baking, the Nucks won in Montreal. Hasn’t happened in regulation since 2009.

We were watching history in the making. We thought it was just a battle of turnover teams.

Historic results for the Nucking PK too. 100% shut down of the vast number of Habbing powerplays - all 2 of them.

But still... it’s a battle at the bottom.

To be fair, both shitty teams are making the opposing shitty team look less shitty at times this game... — Twitchy

A great a noble win? Can’t say. Only the game thread knows for sure.

At this point, I will swallow a garbage win over a garbage team and call it ice cream. Garbage on garbage, yum!!! — Gwailoh

Ok, I can say... scoring only 2 goals for the 3rd straight game is not that encouraging. Bessie is still scoring-adverse. Like many of his teammates.

Oh well... can only get better, right? Once the Nucking front office is cleaned out and JB is walking his resume across the street to the team his old buddy, Chiarelli is the GM VP. What?!

SPECIAL MOMENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY...

The Paddie Stacker

And the Huggie Bear.

Quinn Hughes (13-100—113 in 151 GP) required the second-fewest games in @Canucks history to reach the 100-assist mark, behind Barry Pederson (147 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/2S82cCNmfw pic.twitter.com/1oXvow7ik0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 30, 2021

Woulda been much faster if this edition of the Nucks and their PP weren’t so goal-challenged.

WINNING ON TV!

Because Sportynet regs don’t allow the 2 Johns to cover national games - we get the 2 Homers. D’oh.

GAME STATS (winning the battle of the bottom is tops )

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 42 48% 1/2 4 14 18 20 Canadiens MTL 34 52% 0/2 4 23 19 20



SHOTS ALOT (we win that too! So much WINNING!)

Period VAN MTL 1st 12 12 2nd 21 11 3rd 9 11 Total 42 34



PLAYER STATS (PP Pete Competes)

IMPRESSORS

Good to hear from Elias on a (rare) winning night.

“Definitely felt good to score and especially on the one-timer like that.”



Elias Pettersson talks to media after the win against Montreal.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/dc8qS5u37d — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 30, 2021

The Nucks real 1st star, Demmers!

"We are looking to turn things around...Great win tonight, we’ll take it one day at a time and see what we can do.”



Thatcher Demko post-game after making 33 saves in the win.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/dn7ytknX6q — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 30, 2021

As Westy cringes in the fetal rumball position, the nicely turned-over Green room is filled with character and style.

Coach Travis Green meets with the media after the 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/5z3PBfJpqe — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 30, 2021

Inspiring words from the NM Resident Pride of the Hill...

Beating the bottom-feeder Montreal was not as easy as it may sound. When one bottom-feeder plays another, it is not just hockey. It is the last hill you will die on. It’s about your pride. Your character. Add to that the FACT that the Canucks never win in Montreal. They can’t even win in Vancouver. There are more Habs fans in Vancouver then are Canucks fans. So, don’t discount this win too much. Just look at the frenzy in the end. It could have been easier to beat the B*****. — Atty

Once the strangely unfamiliar feelings of watching the Nucks win a hockey game, in 60 minutes or less, pass into the shortest history book in hockey, the murky reality of Franny’s ‘plans’ will clog our thoughts again.

One win, against a struggling team, does not make a season. A season that is still on-track to be the worst Nucking one of this century. String together a dozen wins in December, with a new GM/President at the helm, might bring out the little twinkly star of hope. That hasn’t been seen by mortal Nucking eyes in a very long time.