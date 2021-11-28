GAME RECAP #22: NUCKS WIN! 2 Goals And Another Road Loss

Another good road effort, another road loss.

Another couple PP goals. Only one counts.

Another solid first 2 periods. Another poor 3rd.

Another another and another. It would have been good for 2011 survivors for the Nucks to beat the Boo-urns.

But silver-lined moral victories have lost their shine. Last season.

Still... Gnarland was on fire. While the fire of other Nucking stars has been extinguished, Garland is burning and scored 2 goals in his home state. One of them counted.

Nothing was stopping G from scoring in his home state! pic.twitter.com/0BJIjQLEGA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2021

Garland had 6 shots on goal. Double the next highest Nuck. 3 times as many as a once elite young player who got as much 5-on-5 time as a 4th line player.

But still... game thread was hot early with all the PP goals.

Two!!! Two power play goals!!! Ah! Ah! Ah! — Gwailoh

Pearson got the grease on the PP. This one counted.

Crash the net and good things happen pic.twitter.com/uUcQI90jg0 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2021

GET FUGLIED

I could mention the lazy penalties that the Nucking PK couldn’t kill in the 3rd. But I won’t.

The game thread will.

Can’t kill a penalty? Why not take one with less than 5 minutes to go in the third in a tie game! — marcness52

Still the NM Stoics will not be too stoic’d.

why did they have to wait until the very end of the game to blow it and be terrible so I had to watch the whole thing - it feels like I was scammed into watching — Raddy

Scams? From an Aquilini property?

So...what’s next? — Westy

Decisive action.

Or...

Keep shitting the bed for the rest of the road trip then maybe switch management? Or not? Who knows? — marcness52

Rest of the road trip? This isn’t a Molson’s franchise. This is an Aquilini one. Who have signed their GM to another full season. Gotta get full value from their failed era.

In his preview of this game, Kent made some important points that are more important than another winning game recap - recaps which you’ve read and still wonder how they were titled WINS!

SYSTEMIC FAILURES

Appreciate Kent’s insights. And weep.

While there will always be a measure of satisfaction in beating the Bruins while there’s members of their 2011 Cup team still on the roster, I worry a win will simply delay the inevitable and blatantly obvious changes needed in the front office of this team. And forget some of the cringe-inducing names being bandied about, there’s a legitimate potential replacement for Jim Benning available after this weekend’s resignation by Montreal’s assistant GM Scott Mellanby. It might be worth a shot, because not much could be worse apart from Dale Tallon or any of the other old boys club members we’ve been hearing about. This is quite likely to be the week we see the Canucks fire Travis Green. There are reports that they have been given permission to speak with Claude Julien, in case you hoped that firing Green would somehow make things better, instead of Benning being allowed to add another former Bruin to continue the degradation of the fan base of this team. I’ve said it before, and I will say it again: Jim Benning should not be allowed to fire the coach at this point. Bring in a new GM, and let him decide. Let him make some changes. The lame duck running this ship into iceberg after iceberg is only going to make a bad situation worse. And I don’t care what you think about Travis Green, it’s shameful that the way they’re continuing to let him be the fall guy while it’s now public they are actively looking for his replacement. Giving him yet another piss poor excuse for an NHL roster to work with, and being the only person from the brain trust of this team who stands in front of the media, it’s not right. There’s not a coach alive that can get a significantly better result from this lineup, but we’ll see that soon enough, I guess.

TWO THIRDS

2⁄ 3 of a good game ought be enough of the replay to watch.

GAME STATS (it’s deja flu all over)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 38 49% 1/4 6 18 11 10 Bruins BOS 42 51% 2/3 8 28 12 3



SHOTS (and slewfoots - slewfeets?)

Period VAN BOS 1st 10 11 2nd 17 13 3rd 11 18 Total 38 42



PLAYER STATS (there’s two 4th lines?)

With animated alliteration, copey gives game thread frustration an alternate spelling.

Jesus, that was a fabulous way to lose again. Give up two goals to the douchiest player in the league, and take a penalty with 5 minutes left. Christ, another decent effort, high energy hockey game in the terlet. Freck feck fackle f**ksticks. — copey

THE DRAMA OF IT ALL

DePRESSERS

Gnarland plays hard - talks hard.

“Anytime I get to play here, it’s nice. It’s more for my family to enjoy. They sacrificed a lot. My (former) coaches, for them to enjoy it.”



Conor Garland speaks on playing in his home state.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/unbpEkEpD6 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2021

Contrary to Westy’s RUM logic, the Green road room is still on the road. Another losing presser. Magnified. Amplified.

Coach Green meets with the media after the loss against Boston.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/ykUGfkqSLk — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2021

We... and I mean Franny, need to look at the big stinking picture and how as some claim Franny has willfully micro-managed hockey ops decisions. He’s not a hockey ops pro. I mean if he wanted to get into the bigs, he could buy his own NHL team and then... oh noooes! That’s not going to turn out well.

Aquilini promised Linden full autonomy as President. It was a time-limited promise. Sure seems like JB is the best YES-MAN GM for Franny. And the worst one for the team.

It will take years for this franchise to recover to respectability. During the Gillis era Franny spent the money to gain an extra 3% edge with sleep specialists and capologists and probably baristologists. Since the pandemic, Franny seems more concerned with trimming the team support staff to the bare minimum.

And now we have, despite spending to the player cap, a league minimum team. That we will have to watch for another SIXTY games!

Tomorrow, the Nucks play again. Against a leaderless, rudderless, GM-less team. Enjoy the loss. Montreal. We wish it were our GM-less team. We already have the leaderless part.