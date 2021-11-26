GAME RECAP #21: NUCKS WIN! SHOT COUNT - Lose the Other Count 4-2 To BJs

Was this a better loss?

Sure. So much better that the NM game thread was setting comment records. Just like the Nucks - setting poor season start records.

After the pathetic no show in Pitts, Nucks managed to put in a much better effort. And were rewarded for it with a better loss. Won the Shot Count going away. Until the 3rd.

Once the BJs got more than 10 shots on Demmers, we knew his and his team’s fate was... you know... doomed. As usual.

Although you have to credit the Nucks with finding new ways to give up the 1st goal. They gave up the 1st first goal thanks to the bone-headed defense of Myers. I’m not picking on him anymore just yet.

Because the Nucks video coach is still sharp, even if others are feeling dull. The BJs scoring play was offside - no goal.

Myers gets a mulligan. And the Nucks PK kills off a penalty. In the 1st period!

And then the Nucks get a PP. Yay!

Boo!

Pearson gives up the puck - and it’s a BJs breakaway - and a shortie.

Game thread wasn’t confused tho.

You couldn’t even tell the Nucks were on the power play there. I actually didn’t know that the Jackets were shorthanded until it showed on screen. :( — Raddy

Playing from behind isn’t the most comfortable way to play for the Nucks, but it is the most familiar.

At least, Podz tied it up before the period ended. Our new star rookie now has more goals this season than our old star rookie.

Ah... how fun was that. Early in the game - outshooting the BJs and almost outscoring them, our Franny’s Nucks are giving us some false hope on Murican TG weekend.

So...the Canucks have only allowed 8 shots so far...that’s a win right? — Westy

False hope is better than no hope at all. Even if we knew that there was already no hope the Nucks would win this game.

The Nucks are a fragile team. Or were. At the end of October. Now their solid resilience has been whittled down to a fragile gaseous state.

But still... they keep shooting in the 2nd.

UghI don’t know what to make of these games where we double the other team in shots and still chase the game — Gwailoh

Same as the other games when the Nucks are playing from behind. Just slightly adjusted for ‘shot effects’.

Shot Effects is the new NM stat of Most Significance. It’s like score effects, but different, because shot effects is the stat of Most Significance with little significance in the game outcome.

The statimuttitians recorded 7 High Danger Chances of the Nucks. From 41 shots. Some say the Nucks need to get to triple digit shots, for the high danger chances to result in GWGs.

Anyhow, despite playing from behind in the 2nd, the Nucks tie it up! Mottz style.

It’s a 2-2 tie at the end of the 2nd. It’s like a win tie!

End the game now. — Westy

We called in the meteor strike and a little pebble skipped off the hockey gawds’ shoulder pads.

damn.... played well enough to tie the hockey gods are vehement / inflexible in demanding a sacrifice — copey

Perhaps wanting to ‘fit in’ with the rest of the team... or...

Oh great...this canucks team broke demko. — Twitchy

It wasn’t Demmer’s best no-save that cost the Nucks the game. It was something else entirely.

And to cover that entirety, we’d have to stop the recap now and open the Nucking history books to page late 2013. And we don’t want to do that.

We already know how it turned out. This is Franny’s legacy. Spending hundreds of millions on nearly a decade of lost seasons.

So... let’s just skip over those minor details and move on - to the motivational section of the recap.

MOTIVATIONAL SECTION

In keeping with the Defeat With Dignity and Peace with Honor theme for the few remaining games in this, the Nuckiest season of all, let me... This Just In! There’s over 60 games left! To lose! OMG!

Regardless of the remote possibility of the Nucks getting to 60 points over the next 60+, let’s dispense with the Fuglies department. Why bother?

Vidational Section

At least the 2 Johns saw some stuff we can watch with them all over again.

GAMES STATS (better stats = better drinking games)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 41 44% 0/2 2 16 12 2 Blue Jackets CBJ 21 56% 0/1 4 18 19 6



SHOTS COUNTED (add ‘em up - we win!)

Period VAN CBJ 1st 13 4 2nd 16 6 3rd 12 11 Total 41 21



PLAYER STATS (Podz & Mottz get all the goals - just not enough of them)

The Real Drama of Vancouver House Sports

It’s NM’s fav time of the game. When the 3rd is over and the who’s going to get fired/traded/shot into the sun speculation period begins.

It’s another...

NUCKING DEPRESSER

First up... pushing the talking well pace, it’s the fiery Gnarland.

"We pushed the pace. Got a lot of shots. It's tough not to find a way to get a third one in."



He and OEL must have been relieved to join a team destined to make the playoffs for a change. Oopsie.

Performing well under presser pressure, Motte’s got a tip for us.

"You got to find a way to do it. Are there some things you can take positive? Absolutely. But at the end of the day, you got to find a way to win games."



Westy’s 1st pick to go out the door is making words into addresses. New addresses is what Westy wants to hear. Maybe Trav does too.

And that’s all from beautiful downtown Carumbus.

A better loss is on the books. Lose 4-2 instead of 4-1. Dare we dream of losing 4-3 in Boootown?

Nah. Let’s just savour how the Nucks strung together 10 losses in 12 games in Mowedvember.