GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME TWENTY-ONE: Canucks @ Columbus- Nov 26, 2021

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-12-2) vs COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (11-6-0)

NATIONWIDE ARENA, COLUMBUS, OH

4:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: JACKETS CANNON

Rumours of discord and dissention in the room. Rumblings of disagreements in the ownership group. You have to hand it to the Canucks. For a team that’s spent as much time as they have losing in their 52 year history, to manage a season that already looks like it could be the worst for the fans and players to have to endure is a remarkable accomplishment. This is coming from someone who remembers the Bill LaForge experiment.

Let’s be clear: It’s fun to speculate, especially in a situation like the one the Canucks find themselves in because it helps us try and understand just how things got so bad in the hands of people who got paid to put this all together. Rumours are rumours, and until there’s credible evidence of any of this stuff, it’s hard to take it too seriously.

The Canucks are up against a Columbus Blue Jackets squad that is quietly establishing themselves as a bit of a dark horse pick in the East. After the tragic death of G Matiss Kivlenieks this past summer, the Jackets seem to be on a mission, led by Kivlenieks’ goaltending partner Elvis Merzlikins, who is dedicating his performance this season to his fallen friend.

They’ve got some new faces, including Jakub Voracek and Max Domi, and they’re holding their own in a tough Metropolitan Division, and are currently holding down a wild card slot, but have games in hand on all the teams ahead of them. They’re 7-3-0 in their last ten games, and that’s also their home ice record. This could be a long night for a team as broken as the Canucks are right now.

LINEUPS

Thanksgiving Day practice lines for the #Canucks in Columbus



Pearson-Horvat-Garland

Dowling-Pettersson-Podkolzin

Höglander-Miller-Boeser

Motte-Dickinson-Chiasson



OEL-Myers

Hughes-Schenn

Burroughs-Poolman



Extras: Lammikko, Hunt@Sportsnet650 pic.twitter.com/z6BRHqJG27 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) November 25, 2021

who needs Black Friday lines when you could have projected lines?@BlueTech_Inc | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/6gMOhLtBDt — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 26, 2021

Nice to see Lammikko parked in the press box. Leave him in Abbotsford on the way home, please and thank you.

GAME DAY CHATTER

“People care. I love that people are passionate about the team and the organization. I don’t really look at it in a negative way and I try to stay positive.”



Oliver Ekman-Larsson talks to media after today's practice in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/hUlYInbfRv — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 25, 2021

And because we could all really use a good laugh right now:

No changes expected for #CBJ tonight, and Brad Larsen says the Jackets have to be ready to take on a Canucks team that has impressed him in recent games.https://t.co/Sk5qJDZ0VJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 26, 2021

Hahahahahahooooooooly shit. That coach is high if he thinks anyone believes that.

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Not suggesting anything, but these games are getting unwatchable sober, know what I mean? Do what you gotta do to get through em, but be safe and all that.

Enjoy the game. Or not. Go Canucks Go. Fire Benning. Sell the team, Franchesco.