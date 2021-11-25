Wake With Elias: Miller’s comments highlight the Canucks’ sad state of disarray

At least JT Miller had the balls to say it like it is.

After another humiliating loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, JT Miller was asked about team buy-in at the end of the game.

His response was so telling, that the Canucks social media staff cut off the answer.

Watch the tail end of this interview from Miller.

“We got off to a slow start today...We were chasing the game…Just not good enough.”



J.T. Miller#Canucks

Thankfully, those who don’t have an interest in muting the Canucks’ apparent dysfunction picked up the rest of the clip.

Reporter: "Is everyone buying in right now?"



JT Miller: "I don't know."



What do you think #Canucks fans? pic.twitter.com/qU3okgs2PD — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 25, 2021

Everything is going wrong for the Canucks right now. They can’t score, can’t defend, they’re being outskated, they’re not hard on the forecheck — if they even know what a forecheck is.

The only person playing well is Thatcher Demko, but his performances are now being wasted on a nightly basis. That, or he’s being hung out to dry by a defence that started the season as merely below average, but now, they’re back to their old ways of being downright dreadful.

How much more of this can continue before the Aquilini’s hit the self-destruct button?

Canucks News

Here’s an excerpt from the article.

“Postmedia News understands that chairman Francesco Aquilini and his brother Roberto Aquilini are at odds over the direction of the team.

“Roberto’s never been much interested in the team’s affair, it’s been seen as Francesco’s ship, but if the family name was being sullied, and we know fans aren’t speaking well of ownership right now, then he’d be concerned, possibly even towards action.

“This appears to be the case, though what course might be taken is not known.”

The players aren’t buying in and apparently, Roberto isn’t buying in either.

At least, fans better hope that’s the case, because confidence in this ownership group has already sunk below the previous all-time low.

] Elias Pettersson’s ice time is starting to dwindle.

Elias Pettersson's ice time tonight of 12:48 was his lowest in any non-injury game since his NHL debut on Oct. 3, 2018. After he was on the ice for 2nd PGH goal, his 3 shifts in final 12 1/2 mins of 2nd period were 17, 15 and 22 secs. #CanucksProblems — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) November 25, 2021

I mean, this expected goals chart from last night’s game is pretty damn telling about the performances from Pettersson and Brock Boeser.

Former broadcaster Garry Valk had some interesting words about this group as well.

The Canucks in my opinion have a team that have a bunch of individuals who have never had to work for anything their whole life. Now that adversity is hit they are dazed and confused. — Garry Valk (@garryvalk) November 25, 2021

There are flaws in that statement, but the fact of the matter is that this team hasn’t played well since actual expectations were established ahead of the 2020-21 season. That however, was a weird year with funky divisions and no fans.

With the pressure back on this year, the young “stars” on this team look more lost than ever.

Around the NHL

Meanwhile in Edmonton...

After watching this video, you have to wonder, do Pettersson and Hughes need to buy a “party house” for some team bonding?

“I think our house has kind of become the designated team party house.” — @cmcdavid97



Step inside the chic home of the hockey all-star and his interior designer girlfriend, Lauren https://t.co/fLjqXLUXQy pic.twitter.com/tlyyJCLaEv — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) November 23, 2021

In all seriousness, I hope the Canucks are reading this quote from The Great One.

“I said to my wife afterward that [the Oilers] are so much closer to winning than people understand because these guys are so close,” Gretzky said. “It’s important in the locker room to be on the same page.”

