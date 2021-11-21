GAME RECAP #19: NUCKS WIN! Flower A Shutout. Dropped 1-0 By The Tainted Team

After the miracle win last game, some or just Kent, had circulated a petition to the unpetitionable hockey gawds to give us the 2nd 2 game win streak of the season.

Instead, what we got was some spurts of entertaining hockey and a non-urgent 3rd period. And another one goal loss.

Flower had ONE shutout on the Nucks over his multi-decade career.

Now he has TWO. That’s just great.

He allowed 18 goals in his first few games with the Tainted Team. Now he’s tainting his Vezina-history/future - and the Nucks are helping. Just great.

Good game? Bad Game? Does it even matter anymore?

Tiny Little Bit Of Positivity

Only lost by a goal. For the umpteenth time this season.

A new way to lose! First time they’ve been shutout this season!

PK didn’t give up a goal! Killed off 3 penalties! 100% Succes! So did the Taints. Dammit.

Had a pretty good 2nd period - lots of shots - lots of posts - few high danger chances.

But so exciting!

wow that was some kind of hockey where have you guys been this season?! — Raddy

Excitement or...

They’ve been here, doing exactly this...making goaltenders look like brick walls and posts look like rubber magnets. — Twitchy

THE DEFLATING DISSAPPOINTMENTS

Despite running and gunning in the 2nd, which was more running, with a little gunning, the Nucks made the Tainted Team and their Flower look better than they are. Too many perimeter shots. Not enough close-in snot on Fluery.

And then there’s the 3rd period. The Taints have played last night. They should tired. The Nucks should be fired... up. To start the 3rd.

Instead they sat back - to preserve the tie? Or cause they were chasing the Taints around?

Nucks didn’t get a shot through until they were down a goal 11 minutes in!

While the Taints had already had 11. And a goal. The initial shooter on the 1st two Nucking shots was Hamonic, because... Nucking forwards were busy?

Speaking of Miller... he got chopped down and no call. And the chopper got the Tainted Team’s Tip-in GWG.

But still... Miller, leads the team with 19 points. And turnovers.

I dunno, this period miller has single handedly cost us 3 scoring chances and a penalty. Annnd now causes an odd man rush. — Twitchy

Your Vancouver Canucks - The Game Changers Chasers

The Nucks got a late PP in the 3rd and pulled Demmers. Game thread expected some great down low pressure. Just kidding.

The current Nucking PP strategy and personal are not cool with the down low play. Garland was waiting low with a wide open net, but he was a crouching dragon and no other Nucks players could see him. Right there with the open net.

Remember when Philly scored a PP goal with a bounce-pass off the ROG boards to the open down low player? Nucks don’t either.

Oh well... home winning streaks are just so gauche. And overvalued. By fans.

First star: the post Second star: the flower Third star: the canucks inability to do anything — Twitchy

PETE BROCK ‘N BO WATCH

Pete and Brock have 1 apple in the last 6 games. Pete was more engaged - had 5 shots. And a sub-toasty 29% dot success. Brock had 1 shot and was not engaged enough for more.

Bo was looking urgent in the 2nd and in the 3rd... not so much. Leading by example. For the full 40.

Vid Recap?

If you want to watch the Nucks not score - the 2 Johns are here for you.

GAME STATS (Nice 2nd - no goals - no more)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Blackhawks CHI 24 46% 0/3 8 22 18 6 Canucks VAN 40 54% 0/3 8 22 16 11



SHOT COUNTS (Not many dangerous shots - Flower says thanks)

Period CHI VAN 1st 6 15 2nd 7 15 3rd 11 10 Total 24 40



PLAYER STATS (read ‘em and umm... nevermind)

DeDeepDepressers

It’s a loss - and Capt’n Bo lost his last 4 draws. Will he lose the last presser like the game?

“We can't be too upset with our game, I thought we played really well. We just got to find a way to get it done. "



Garland on bad breaks - like the uncalled trip and the tripper getting the Tainted Tip-in GWG.

"I thought we pushed the pace there for the majority of the game and it was just a bad break them getting one there late."



Miller goes alpha-pressee. Says his D-game is good... not going to mention his D-play blind passes to the middle. Ooopsie.

"We did a lot of good things again, spent a lot of time in their end, just a couple bounces here and there and it's obviously a different game in the third."



Over in the Green room... oh wait... there is no Green on the Nucking public feed!

Westy will be doing handstands! Once he gets over the hangover from this loss.

Finding a new way to lose is good right?

Why yes it is. Just ask the game thread... the right questions.

Instead of asking the wrong question, which is “how come we couldn’t beat frickin’ Chicago?”, we should re-frame the problem and ask “what’s the point of winning? We are not making the playoffs!” So, let’s just keep losing and instead of worrying about wins, worry about making this team better. Sometimes loosing is good. This was a good loss. We got the best of both worlds: we played well, AND we lost. — Atty

Played well for 2 periods... so it was a good loss after all.

This is what I want to see from every single game left this season. Play well, but lose every f”cking time. We are not too far from passing the Kraken, to the bottom. This is how greatness starts: lot of potential and talent, no result. Endless losing streaks, in spite of out-playing the opponent in many games. Something is missing, bot nobody can figure out what is that. Then things get so un-bearable that the owners must make some drastic changes. And voila, that missing ingredient magically appears, and we start winning, game after game. Maybe the coach. Maybe the GM. Or both. Maybe a new player. Something that changes everything. So, keep losing boys! — Atty

I’m at a loss of words this early in the recap season - kinda like Nucks loss of goals - but excess of losses. Because of that, have to pull the winning(ish) words from the GT. Again.

Fire Green. His moral victory bank is overfull. Time to share it with the next unlucky soul. Fire King and Baumgartner. Fire Benning. Fire Weisbrod. Fire yourself, Aquilini. Fire my eyeballs for continuing to watch. There’s not enough Visine in the world right now to deal with this. Do not burn down the team, though I gotta say Boeser for Dumba would be a great trade right now, but doubt they’d take it. I’m at the “hire anybody but Torts” stage. The only good thing tonight was.... the PK. Ha. — copey

As ever, the game thread is steady, calm and stoic. We’ll need more of that - plus rum - for next week’s Nucking road trip losses. Nucking Joy!