Gamethread #19:Canucks vs Hawks

Day 1670 under Travis Green. His system worked last game. Or maybe the players worked last game...it’s hard to tell. Still waiting for Petey to wake up. He says he is not injured...physically. 1 point in the last 5 games got him a meeting with Francesco. Maybe it was playing with Dickinson that got Petey upset....or imagine Frankie dressing Petey down in a public place. “$7.5 million a year for this? I might as well have kept Edler and traded you!”

Maybe tonight is the perfect night to get the game going...against our old friends Chicago. I joke when I say friends.....what a scummy organization. Chicago changed coaches, but that hasn’t stopped the bleeding. I don’t feel bad.



I just hope for two games where the Canucks can take an early lead and control the game...all 60 minutes of it. I know...I’m greedy.

Two in a row!! Two in a row!!

Go Canucks Go!