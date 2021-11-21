Wake With Elias- November 21, 2021: The Conspiracy Theory Stage

Part of being a star player in professional sports means that everything you do is under the microscope, and in Canadian NHL cities, it’s as intense as anything. As we’ve been seeing over the past couple years, every move Elias Pettersson makes away from the rink seems to be documented by someone, and the latest one has Canucks social media abuzz, pondering what the discussion might be.

The video appears to be Francesco Aquilini and Elias Pettersson sitting down at a local restaurant to have a chat. And lord, the speculation of some people on Twitter, yeesh. I think the best way to look at it is this: The owner is having a chat with his star player. It’s not unheard of. He wants him to be happy. Again, seems like something that probably happens a lot. I suppose it’s fun to sit and speculate on what they were discussing, but unless we see a trade/firing over the next few days, it’s most likely just FA checking in on his star. Would this be less of a deal if the Canucks were doing better? You better believe it. Until there’s actually smoke, don’t yell fire.

LAST NIGHT IN THE NHL

Martin Necas scored with just 0:34 left in the third to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The Hurricanes are an impressive 8-1-0 on the road to start the year.

Yegor Sharangovich had the GWG as the New Jersey Devils knocked off the Lightning in Tampa 5-3. The goal was Sharangovich’s 2nd of the game, and of the season.

The Florida Panthers made it ten straight wins at home as they hung on for a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. The third period was a little nuts in this one, with five goals including three in the final 0:46, with Sam Bennett’s goal standing as the winner.

The New York Islanders played in the new UBS Arena for the first time last night, but they learned a hard lesson some of us already know: If you want the party to go well, don’t invite someone from Alberta. The Calgary Flames spoiled the Isles home opener with a 5-2 win on the strength of two PPG from Andrew Mangiapane, who now has fourteen goals on the season and has to be a lock for Team Canada in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Tristan Jarry stopped all twenty six Toronto Maple Leafs shots in a 2-0 Pittsburgh Penguins win at the Scotiabank Arena last night. Jarry now has two straight shutouts, after a 6-0 clean sheet against Montreal on Thursday, and hasn’t allowed a goal in 151:06.

Ryan Poehling scored twice in 0:37 en route to a 6-3 Montreal Canadiens win over the visiting Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre last night. Things got a little weird in the 3rd, as Montreal’s 5-0 lead to start the period was chipped away by a Matt Duchene natural hat trick, but a late one from Tyler Toffoli put it out of reach for the Habs. The Canucks will visit Montreal next Monday.

And the team they’ll play the night before, the Boston Bruins, took down the Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-2 decision in Philly Saturday. Derek Forbort scored twice for Boston in this one.

Clayton Keller was the OT hero as the Arizona Coyotes gave their fan a 2-1 come from behind win over the Detroit Red Wings last night.

Roope Hintz scored two SHGs on Jordan Binnington, leading the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 win over the St Louis Blues.

Mattias Janmark’s third period goal completed the comeback as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two goal defecit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Alexandre Texier had a SHG for Columbus, while Riley Smith had one of his own to tie the game in the third.

The Edmonton Oilers scored four times in the first period as they took down the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at Rogers Place last night.

Conor Sheary and Alexander Ovechkin each scored twice, while Ilya Samsonov stopped all 22 San Jose shots he faced as the Washington Capitals shutout the Sharks 4-0.

It’s a busy Sunday in the NHL with six other games on tap: Minnesota head upstate to see if they can leave Florida with the split as they take on the Lightning in Tampa... Buffalo is at MSG as the Sabres and New York Rangers meet... Calgary’s eastern swing continues in Boston tonight as they battle the Bruins... The Islanders hope to get their first home win in the new building as they host John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs... Washington continues their West Coast swing with their first ever visit to Seattle against the Kraken... And the Arizona Coyotes have points in three straight games, and look to win their third in four as they head to LA to play the Kings.