Wake With Elias: Canucks on the Hot Seat

Canucks News
- General manager Jim Benning held a press conference yesterday where he discussed the current state of the club. We here at Nucks Misconduct had a breakdown of it for you. [Nucks Misconduct]
- The GM also spoke on Sportsnet 650:
Did Jim Benning misevaluate the talent on this #Canucks roster?— Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) November 19, 2021
The GM joined #ThePeoplesShow to talk about that and more as the team continues to struggle.
Listen to #ThePeoplesShow podcast, now on Spotify! https://t.co/NzIBKHypJH
Full interview: https://t.co/EKTMnKH8vX pic.twitter.com/DyFImN8xYn
- Benning also took a beating on Tim and Friends:
"If someone keeps showing you who they are, you have to believe them."— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 18, 2021
After 8 seasons in Vancouver, @tim_micallef says it's time for the #Canucks to make a change with Jim Benning. pic.twitter.com/2rOe5iFICk
- A new VANcast from Thomas Drance and Farhan Lalji:
️Jim Benning meets the media. Fed up and worn out Canuck fans demand change in Vancouver @FarhanLaljiTSN & @ThomasDrance with an all new VANcast.— Jeff Domet (@jeffdomet) November 19, 2021
⬇️
Spotify: https://t.co/VxylCgIUCr
Apple: https://t.co/TbQgjb1JwB pic.twitter.com/ZWsuA2zWyB
- Dhaliwal on Justin Bailey:
Justin Bailey on waivers— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) November 18, 2021
- And six possible JT Miller trades:
6 teams and the big returns they could offer the Canucks in a J.T. Miller trade https://t.co/vRU0FBM6fJ #Canucks #NHL— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) November 19, 2021
Hockey News
- Another brilliant goal from Connor McDavid:
CONNOR. MCDAVID.— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2021
HE DID IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/9GC4d48XZx
- This weekend's schedule for the PHF:
All six teams are back in action! Here’s what’s on deck for this weekend’s slate of games in the PHF pic.twitter.com/xEK2x22iKo— PHF (@PHF) November 18, 2021
- The Islanders have some players going through COVID protocol [Sportsnet]
- And a story out of Dallas on Riley Tufte and a compassionless healthy scratch from Stars coach Rick Bowness:
Hearing Rick Bowness' logic on healthy-scratching Riley Tufte in Minnesota, the decision makes even less sense than it did before he explained.— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 19, 2021
Breaking that down here + the most frustrated I've ever seen Miro Heiskanen, Robertson vs. Kaprizov and more https://t.co/h3l5c6dU6g
