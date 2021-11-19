 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Canucks on the Hot Seat

The Canucks, at all levels of the organization, are facing scrutiny for the current performance of the club.

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • General manager Jim Benning held a press conference yesterday where he discussed the current state of the club. We here at Nucks Misconduct had a breakdown of it for you. [Nucks Misconduct]
  • The GM also spoke on Sportsnet 650:
  • Benning also took a beating on Tim and Friends:
  • A new VANcast from Thomas Drance and Farhan Lalji:
  • Dhaliwal on Justin Bailey:
  • And six possible JT Miller trades:

Hockey News

  • Another brilliant goal from Connor McDavid:
  • This weekend's schedule for the PHF:
  • The Islanders have some players going through COVID protocol [Sportsnet]
  • And a story out of Dallas on Riley Tufte and a compassionless healthy scratch from Stars coach Rick Bowness:

