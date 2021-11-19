Gamethread #18: Canucks vs Jets

Dear Diary,

It’s day 2737 under Jim Benning. Things are getting bad. Even Jimbo said, “We are all searching for answers.....and a beer.” I might be paraphrasing. Somewhere the penalty kill is hiding from the team along with other coaching strategies.

The Canucks have to play Winnipeg tonight. The Canucks don’t do well against the Jets (3 wins in 9 games last year). The Canucks are one night away from having a PK% less than 60, which something I have never seen before.

It would be nice to see a game where the Nucks don’t take a penalty early and fall behind, but Christmas isn’t here yet, so I won’t hold my breath.

I wonder when the paper Canucks team is going to show up.

Go Coconuts Go!