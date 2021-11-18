Wake With Elias- November 15, 2021: Nothing Changes

Another night of the NHL’s worst penalty kill led directly to another loss at home as the Canucks blew a short-lived third period lead, dropping a 4-2 decision to the Colorado Avalanche. The Canucks have now lost five straight, and have actually been passed in the standings by the Chicago Blackhawks, who have a better points percentage than Vancouver right now. Yes, the Blackhawks that lost nine straight to start the season have caught the Canucks, and now it’s just Ottawa (ravaged by COVID), Montreal (without their two best players) and Seattle (traditionally bad expansion team) sitting beneath them.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of this loss was the way it all fell apart. A lucky early goal in the third period to take a 2-1 lead was erased NINE SECONDS later when Alex Chiasson took an elbowing penalty. Then with the game tied, Quinn Hughes loses his shit over a clean, legal hit by Samuel Girard and crosschecks him, leading to a third PPG for the Avalanche, and the game winner.

It was a beautiful, nationally televised package to showcase the utter disarray and disfunction this franchise has become under the leadership of Jim Benning, and especially the coaching of Travis Green and his staff. Nothing is working the way it should. It’s inconceivable that things could be allowed to continue this way, but when they say they do things different on the West Coast, this is a prime example.

I don’t want to hear Travis Green talk anymore. I want Jim Benning to stop hiding behind press releases and pre-agreed upon questions and stand in front of reporters. And Weisbrod, too. This team is an absolute joke, and they are the ones who put it together, so why is it acceptable that we hear nothing from them?

Well, not nothing I suppose... This came through loud and clear last night.

the #Canucks took my sign away. how am I supposed to express myself to determine the employment of management? isn’t that what aquilini wanted?? pic.twitter.com/jxkeINFHxt — jim benning (@smolsamplesize) November 18, 2021

The Canucks have two more games left on this homestand: Friday against Winnipeg and Sunday against Chicago. After that, it’s a five game Eastern road swing that takes them to Pittsburgh, Columbus and then a three games in four nights special that sees them go from Boston, to Montreal and then Ottawa before returning home for six in a row.

In other games last night... Patrick Kane’s third period goal stood up as the winner as the Chicago Blackhawks won 4-2 over the Seattle Kraken. Jared McCann got his sixth of the season in that one...

And while the Los Angeles Kings got shutout last night, at least they didn’t look ridicu... oh, right.

The @LAKings are rocking their new Authentic adizero Primegreen Alternate Jersey tonight pic.twitter.com/B5fCQ9Rdmf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2021

The jerseys are fine, but those helmets make them look like vibrators, tbh...

It’s a busy night in the NHL starting off with the Calgary Flames in Buffalo to meet the Sabres... They’ve both won four straight, so someone’s streak will end tonight as the New York Rangers visit Toronto to battle the Maple Leafs... Speaking of ending streaks, the Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping a game against the Montreal Canadiens will end their losing streak at three games... Tampa is in Philadelphia to take on the Flyers, and the San Jose Sharks are paying a visit to the St Louis Blues... The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Dallas Stars, and the Winnipeg Jets are in Edmonton to face the Oilers... Columbus is in Arizona to take on the struggling Coyotes, the Detroit Red Wings are visiting the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Carolina Hurricanes are in Anaheim in a clash with the Ducks. There was one other game scheduled, but Ottawa’s game against the Nashville Predators and a Satruday match against the New York Rangers are postponed while the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has nine players and a coach sidelined.