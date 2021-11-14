Wake With Elias- November 14, 2021: It Just Gets Worse

I guess the most frustrating point about last night’s loss, is that the Canucks have a legitimate beef with the officiating crew in last night’s contest, but no one was as responsible for that loss as the Canucks and their defensive play. From the inexplicable double minor to Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the double dagger of a one hand on the stick hooking call against Justin Bailey to give Vegas a 5 on 3, to the Thatcher Demko delay of game penalty and that OEL interference penalty, the officials were far too intrusive in this game, and it was often for Vegas’ benefit. But why bother complaining? If this team could kill a bloody penalty, it wouldn’t be an issue.

Another thing that sucks? An absolute waste of what was Nils Hoglander’s best game as a Canuck. Three points, and was a threat all night long. Sadly, we’ve become accustomed to good individual performances being overshadowed by poor team play. It’s how they roll in Jim Benning’s world.

Let’s look at the other action from a busy Saturday night in the NHL, because I am already weary of having talk anymore about another Canucks loss.

Brad Marchand had a pair as the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 5-2 in the lone afternoon game yesterday.

Mark Scheifele’s goal :32 into OT lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings had won seven in a row coming into this one, their last loss coming to... the Winnipeg Jets.

In true Buffalo Sabres fashion, they looked like they were heading to OT, but Morgan Reilly’s first of the season with just twelve seconds left in regulation gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win in Buffalo last night.

The Pittsburgh Penguins got two from Evan Rodrigues as part of a third period push, but Drake Batherson’s pair in the final frame pushed this one out of reach in a 6-3 Ottawa Senators win over the Penguins. The Sens got PP goals from Michael Del Zotto(!) and Tim Stutzle in the second, both of them scoring their first of the season in this one.

Montreal’s goaltending issues went from bad to worse in this one, as Jake Allen had to leave the game following a violent collision with Dylan Larkin. This is why defencemen need to stop pushing players into their own goaltenders.

Jeff Petry nearly kills his own goalie when he launches Dylan Larkin into Jake Allen. pic.twitter.com/6hSE3sczJs — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 14, 2021

Larkin would score twice, including the OT winner as the Detroit Red Wings handed the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 loss.

Brayden Point had the OT winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers 3-2 last night.

Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each scored twice to lead the New York Rangers to a 5-3 win in Columbus over the Blue Jackets last night.

Brendan Smith got his first of the season late in the third to break a tie game and give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win over the St Louis Blues.

The Arizona Coyotes are historically bad. This is a team that genuinely looks like they might go the rest of the way without a win. Last night it was the Nashville Predators, who got a pair from Roman Josi in a 4-1 win over the Coyotes. Arizona is now 1-13-1 on the season.

Tyler Seguin had the GWG in a 5-2 Dallas Stars win over the Philadelphia Flyers last night in Big D.

After a hot start, regression has hit the San Jose Sharks hard. The Sharks are now 3-6-1 in their last ten after winning four straight to start the season, as they dropped a 6-2 decision to the Colorado Avalanche.

Rem Pitlick’s hat trick helped the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 win in Seattle last night as the Kraken dropped another one. The Kraken have now lost four straight, and just one win in eight home games so far. Gonna be a long season for our new rivals.

Some big games today in the Pacific as the Calgary Flames are in Ottawa to battle the Senators, while the Edmonton Oilers head to St Louis to take on the Blues. A couple good rivalry matchups on the slate tonight, with the Boston Bruins hosting the Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils squaring off. Sidney Crosby could return to the lineup tonight as the Pittsburgh Penguins head to Washington to face Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals, while the Canucks are in Anaheim to face the Ducks for the second time in less than a week. Our game preview is coming up this afternoon, so be sure to check it out.