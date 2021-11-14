GAME RECAP #15: NUCKS WIN! Another 7 Goals Against - Get Dumped By Knighties 7-4

If you thought the Nucks would respond to their worst game of the season - or any recent season - they did. For almost a full period.

That’s progress!

Not nearly enough in a professional hockey franchise, but just imagine... in just another 10-20 games, the Nucks might win every period in a single game!

If you thought “happy thoughts” as Westy suggested in the game thread, Westy is still chuckling in the NM Fire Green and Rum Toddy Lounge.

However, if you thought this group of dispirited players, coaches, managers and owners could pull this season out of the tank before thanksgiving (Murican Style), then you live a better, happier life than most at NM and we’ll be sure to note your mental fitness at the next NM Rum Potluck.

Perhaps it’s too soon... but just in case...

8 years into the Benning era, the full and complete rebuild apparently completed this summer (except the D, because... tradition). If Franny keeps JB and Trav until their contracts expire, then better playing through better drafting is our best bet. It worked the last 8 times, so there’s that.

With the horrible mile high blowout still stinging in our rum-stained eyes, we had to witness sloppy play, bad line blending and below beer league reffing.

The Nucks have managed to get 3 regulation wins in 15 games - that’s not something we expected last September. We kinda expected more wins. Is it too late to ask for a timeline reset from the TVA?

Let’s improve the mood for a couple paragraphs.

THE SORTA GOOD

Hoagie pots 2 goals! With just the 2nd least ice time on the team. Great time management, Trav.

Hot Högz Work!

2nd of the night for #21! pic.twitter.com/8dYzHDu0xA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 14, 2021

Oh... Miller and Pearson each got a goal. But Miller fedled his way down the happy thoughts meter as the game wore on.

THE FUGLIES WE WISH WOULD STAY IN VEGAS

The Nucks PK is the best PK in the league - best for every other team in the league.

Sure, it was statistically better, but the 2 goals allowed on really really weak calls, weakened the already weakened mental state of the Nucks. And their fans.

You know you don’t get paid more for blowing the whistle refs. Or do they? — marchness52

Good question. Seems refs were raising the jobbed game rate in Vegas.

3000$ per penalty. $2000 if its against the knights. It’s the bettman bonus. — Twitchy

Yes, those 2 bad calls that led to bad goals that crushed the Nucks (and their fans) energy and will to live play.

Sure, we’re short a couple dozen D on this trip. And yes, instead of stepping up, Myers stepped on the whoopee cushion of bone-headed plays.

So many bone-headed plays - but especially in their own end - who knew it was fire drill Saturday?

another clusterfuck in our end, another goal against... just when things look good this team reminds us how consistently shitty it is to be a canucks fan. — Twitchy

You could see if you had the fortitude to watch the 3rd period, the Nucks were playing with fire fear in their bellies. And with fear comes scoring plays made from nothing - scoring plays for the Sullen Knights.

We were lucky that the Faeries have developed a taste for desert hockey players. Otherwise this game could have had a worse ending. No, really. Vegas was playing without many of their big guns. But with the way the Nucks have played on this road trip, a popgun pop could throw them off their game.

But not the Nucking PP. It went 0 for 4 - as expected.

Enough about my miserable commiserations on this one... let’s ask copey. He always cheers us up.

Petey was -3, and his playing was lazy, selfish, and weak. He doesn’t deserve to be on the ice tomorrow, at all. Pretty much everybody else was trying at least. Until the refs invented calls, it was a decent game, and Högz gave us hope twice over. Demko also lost his net position on a couple of the goals, and that didn’t help. Fire Green after tomorrow’s game, and fire Benning at the end of the year. — copey

Sorry, just can’t wait. #FireThemAllNow. (Also... Brock wasn’t trying at all on the 7th Night goal - he was coasting - coasting for a trade? Maybe Bo goes too?)

Maybe watching the Nucks allow 7 goals the 2nd game in a row has made me cynical about this team. Ok, just a tad more cynical about this team.

Fine. I’ve been cynical about the Nucks chances ever since that Bahstoon sleeper agent was hired as GM.

Doesn’t matter. What matters is how you feel about your Vancouver Canucks.

HNIC Vid Recap - with the 2 Johns? Seems so.

GAME STATS (a slight improvement - same result)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 43 61% 0/1 21 33 12 5 Golden Knights VGK 38 39% 2/3 17 23 20 8



LOTSA SHOTS COUNTED (Moar Shots!)

Period VAN VGK 1st 10 9 2nd 15 13 3rd 18 17 Total 43 39



PLAYER STATS (Keep Hoagie, OEL - others?)

Another 7 goals allowed and Bo is a no show. Capt’n Bo didn’t have a good game on the stat sheet, nor on team leadership. Miller is the alpha dog, but he’s not captain material.

We don’t know who the leaders are in the room. But, we’re getting an idea who the leaders on the ice are.

Here’s one now. EOL stuck up for Podz and got jobbed by the refs for just skating upto McNab - who dropped the gloves first.

"We came out harder, like we talked about after last game. I thought we did a lot of good things in the 1st and 2nd and would have liked maybe a few plays back in the 3rd."



️ Oliver Ekman-Larsson#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/Fi6W6WIdu1 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 14, 2021

In possibly one of the last appearances in the mobile Green room, Trav gets to dispassionately discuss the loss. Except for the refs - he called them out. Probably cause he knows he’s on the way out to retirement millionaire mecca in SoCal.

Head Coach Travis Green speaks to the media following tonight's loss to Vegas.#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/NLlGFBlX7C — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 14, 2021

Can we blame the refs? Sure can. Bettman’s boys are in on the game. The game’s result.

Can we blame the Nucking Special Teams? As ever, Yes, we can!

Can we hope for some miracle to save the season? Sure, our fan’s hope is cheap. And fully disposable in the Nuckingverse.

And tomorrow we will likely witness Trav’s last Nucking game. Westy will getting out the fine rum glasses. However, as mediocre Green’s record has been, has he been the worst coach in the Benning era?

Well, bye travis...you were the best coach we’ve had since AV...you got screwed harsh by benning and aquilini. — Twitchy

Atty can give us ring side firing line seats to the last Greening of our team.

Well, tomorrow he will be in Anaheim, where his home and family is. Might as well end it there... I’ll be there too, to keep him company. I’ve got some $18 tickets, pretty good seats too. — Atty

Will a coaching change this early in the season turn things around? You decide.

Will JB need to move out the bad mojo players? You decide. Before JB has to.

The Nucks, pretty much all season looked like a group of players that haven’t jelled together - or can trust each other. Green blender effect? Of trouble in the locker room? You decide. But only if you’re a season ticket holder, because Franny only hears the ROGing turnstile tune.

Anyhow, in a few agonizing hours we will see if the Nucks have hit a bottom not seen in decades and will bounce back to make a miraculous recovery to the dizzying heights of 500 hockey.

Or more fan torment with more losses - games and personal.

Not such a dull season after all. Do you still enjoy watching your Vancouver Canucks. Maybe you still do or...

Let’s find out.