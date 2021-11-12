Wake With Elias: A Devastating Loss and Questions to Answer

Canucks News
- It was not a pretty night for the Canucks, who got pummelled by the Avalanche 7-1. Nils Hoglander scored the lone goal, and it was another uninspired effort. What has to change exactly? Well, a lot. And it feels like if things don't shift in a fundamental way, Jim Benning and Travis Green may be out of a job. It was that bad, folks. [Canucks.com]
- Jason Brough of Sportsnet 650, reflecting what is probably the current state of Green’s employment:
Real talk: If the Canucks are going to make a coaching change, they need to do it pretty soon. You can’t wait for half the season to be over. Either pull the trigger after 20 or so games or don’t bother at all.— Jason Brough (@SadClubCommish) November 12, 2021
- Wyatt Arndt’s Armies for the game [The Athletic]
- Post-game podcast from Jeff Paterson and Andrew Wadden:
#Canucks were throttled 7-1 in Colorado. We look at the game and dive into a number of bigger picture issues with the hockey club on @rinkwidepodcast Post Game edition. Hear from the captain & the coach #NHL https://t.co/MV8CS9K4Rx— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) November 12, 2021
- A piece by Rob Williams after Bik Nizzar and Satiar Shah called out racist comments made towards them on Sportsnet 650:
Sportsnet 650 hosts call out racism from cowardly callers after #Canucks game https://t.co/lJI8yM3EMB— Offside (@OffsideDH) November 11, 2021
- Chris Faber on Michael DiPietro’s role in Abbotsford [CanucksArmy]
- Harman Dayal’s observations through 13 games [The Athletic]
