Wake With Elias: A Devastating Loss and Questions to Answer

After an atrocious loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Canucks have some serious questions to answer about the future.

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • It was not a pretty night for the Canucks, who got pummelled by the Avalanche 7-1. Nils Hoglander scored the lone goal, and it was another uninspired effort. What has to change exactly? Well, a lot. And it feels like if things don't shift in a fundamental way, Jim Benning and Travis Green may be out of a job. It was that bad, folks. [Canucks.com]
  • Jason Brough of Sportsnet 650, reflecting what is probably the current state of Green’s employment:
  • Wyatt Arndt’s Armies for the game [The Athletic]
  • Post-game podcast from Jeff Paterson and Andrew Wadden:
  • A piece by Rob Williams after Bik Nizzar and Satiar Shah called out racist comments made towards them on Sportsnet 650:
  • Chris Faber on Michael DiPietro’s role in Abbotsford [CanucksArmy]
  • Harman Dayal’s observations through 13 games [The Athletic]

Hockey News

  • Eric Francis on Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane’s case for Team Canada [Sportsnet]
  • Shayna Goldman on Alex Ovechkin’s continued goal-scoring prowess [Sportsnet]
  • An introduction to the 2021-2022 Canadian PHWPA teams [The Ice Garden]
  • And Rick Nash will be the first player in Columbus Blue Jackets history to have his number retired:

