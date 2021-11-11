Gamethread #14: Canucks vs Avs

Do you think the Canucks could get out of town fast enough? After a 2-4-1 homestand, the happiness of the first road trip disappeared quickly and there are quite a few questions that have to be answered.

Will the PK ever come back to 80%? Can Jason Dickinson ever fit into that 3rd line center role? It’s only be 13 games, but I don’t think he has looked comfortable in 80% of those games. I’m not sure if this is a reflection of his game or the role that Travis Green has ask him to play? Is Conor Garland better suited for the 2nd line or 3rd line?

The Canucks get a chance to answer some of these questions tonight in Colorado. The Avs are definitely not following Nate McK’s diet as they are below .500 and are coming off back to back losses to Columbus. Their PP is in the bottom 5 of the league, which just blows my mind with the weapons they have.

This is the type of game the Canucks need to win. The Avs have been bad and the Nucks need to kick them when they’re down. They need a fast start that gets them some goals. They need to stay out of the penalty box, as I wouldn’t want to be there when the Avs PP wakes up.

Go Canucks Go!